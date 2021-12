After the loss of Dalvin Cook last week in San Francisco, the Minnesota Vikings were already expected to be a weakened group going into Week 13. However, the bad injury luck hasn’t stopped there. The Vikings defense is going to head into this game extremely banged up. For example, earlier this week both Patrick Peterson and Eric Kendricks were anonounced as out for this game. Peterson is on the COVID list, while Kendricks is dealing with a bicep injury.

