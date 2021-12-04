Secretary of State launches information portal ahead of special session
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ahead of the special legislative session, the Secretary of State is laying out all the data the public may need to know. New resources have been added to the secretary’s website for lawmakers and the public.
It’s a one-stop-shop for everything from current voting districts, to maps to census and demographic information. Previously, the public would have to make requests for the information. Beginning on Monday, lawmakers will redraw district maps across the state. Something that is required every ten years following the U.S. census.
For more information, visit sos.state.nm.us/voting-and-elections/data-and-maps/gis-voting-district-data .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
