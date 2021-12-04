Secretary of State launches information portal ahead of special session

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ahead of the special legislative session, the Secretary of State is laying out all the data the public may need to know. New resources have been added to the secretary’s website for lawmakers and the public.

Story continues below

It’s a one-stop-shop for everything from current voting districts, to maps to census and demographic information. Previously, the public would have to make requests for the information. Beginning on Monday, lawmakers will redraw district maps across the state. Something that is required every ten years following the U.S. census.

For more information, visit sos.state.nm.us/voting-and-elections/data-and-maps/gis-voting-district-data .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.