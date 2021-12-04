Eric Byrd Trio Performs "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live!"

Celebrity bakers Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman have cake fans hooked with their Food Network show, "Buddy vs. Duff." Per USA Today, this is a challenging series to bring to life and requires lots of hard work from the entire team. Take it from Valastro, who said, "It's definitely the most grueling show I've ever filmed," adding that the whole crew works 15 hours a day, six days a week until filming is done. "You're just constantly going, and it's nonstop because you're really trying to do the best work you do — the biggest, the cleanest, the nicest."
