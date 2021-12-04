Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Drops First-Look at New Nendoroids

Jujutsu Kaisen has released new character art for not only the anime but the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie as well! Following the release of the first season of the anime, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing not with a second season as many had expected but instead with the debut of its very first feature film. This new film will be taking a step back from the events of the anime, however, as it will be adapting the official prequel series released long before series creator Gege Akutami released the main manga series.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO