ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Drops First-Look at New Nendoroids

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJujutsu Kaisen has dropped the first look at new Nendoroid figures coming for Jujutsu Kaisen 0! After the debut season for Gege Akutami's original manga franchise ended its run earlier this year, it was announced that the anime would be coming back not for a second season as many fans had...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Releases New Character Art

Jujutsu Kaisen has released new character art for not only the anime but the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie as well! Following the release of the first season of the anime, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing not with a second season as many had expected but instead with the debut of its very first feature film. This new film will be taking a step back from the events of the anime, however, as it will be adapting the official prequel series released long before series creator Gege Akutami released the main manga series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes Higuruma's Strongest Weapon Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen unleashed Hiromi Higuruma's strongest weapon yet with the newest chapter of the series! As the Culling Game continues to unfold for Yuji Itadori, fans are beginning to get a much different look at how it has been on the inside of the colonies for those sorcerers who have been participating in Kenjaku's deadly tournament since it first began. This has given fans a much better idea of one of the fighters who has quickly risen through the ranks of the tournament and has already earned enough points to stand on top, Hiromi Higuruma.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Anime Film Reveals Additional Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptations of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga revealed more cast members for the Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie) film on Monday. Kōichi Yamadera (right in image below) will play Miguel (left). The other new cast members include (from left...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Series: 2021 — Jujutsu Kaisen Edges Out Demon Slayer

Jujutsu Kaisen sells 30.9 million, Demon Slayer sells 29.5 million, followed by Tokyo Revengers, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia. Kimetsu no Yaiba Gotouge Koyoharu Gashū -Ikuseisо̄-, the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba art book (pictured right), ranked #3 on the general book ranking chart with 491,007 copies sold. Kimetsu no Yaiba Nuriehon -Ao- (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Coloring Book: Blue) was #7 with 414,523 copies sold, and Kimetsu no Yaiba Nuriehon -Aka- (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Coloring Book: Red) was #9 with 370,460 copies sold. The television anime's third official characters book ranked #13 with 278,531 copies. Thanks to these and other books, Gotouge was the #2 author on the general book ranking chart with 1,438,881 copies.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Smile Company#Feature Film#Movies#Things To Come#Akutami#Jujutsu Tech#Nendoroids
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Debuts Special New Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to have a big holiday season. Despite being away from the screen for months on end, the supernatural series will reintroduce itself before much longer. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is expected to hit theaters ahead of Christmas, and a new poster for the movie has gone live.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Jujutsu Kaisen Star Joins JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as Main Villain

Veteran voice actor Tomokazu Seki will play Enrico Pucci in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Season 5!. The cast of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Season 5 just got even bigger and better. Jujutsu Kaisen voice actor Tomokazu Seki has just been confirmed to play an important role in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean!
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

Sony Drops a First Look At Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

Sony Drops a First Look At Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) In less than two weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters. However, Sony Pictures Animation isn’t waiting around to promote its next animated Spidey flick. But Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 has a new name. It’s now called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). And as the name implies, the sequel has now been split into two movies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

High School DxD Cosplay Takes the Throne With Rias

One awesome High School DxD cosplay is ready to take the throne with Rias Gremory! It has been a while since the anime last aired new episodes as part of its fourth season, but fans are still anxiously awaiting news of a potential fifth season. It's not for a lack of content either as not only is there still quite a lot to adapt from Ichiei Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero's original light novel series, and there has even been an official sequel series launched with new volumes releasing in Japan to this day.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Is Reportedly Ready to Release a Special Oneshot

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting ready to introduce anime fans to a brand new side of the Shonen franchise with its upcoming prequel film, which is set to explore the story of Jujutsu Tech via a brand new protagonist. With Jujutsu Kaisen 0 set to hit theaters in the East later this month right before Christmas, a new one-shot special is rumored to arrive that will focus on the protagonist of the prequel, Yuta Okkutsu, and give fans a better idea of the world created by Gege Akutami before Yuji Itadori became the star of the show.
COMICS
thenerdstash.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Offers ‘Vol. 0.5’ Booklet at Midnight Screenings

A live-streamed special for the Jujitsu Kaisen 0 film announced that the film’s audience will receive a Jujitsu Kaisen ‘Vol. 0.5’ Booklet while supplies last. Theaters will only distribute five million booklets. The booklet features an exclusive nine-page manga by the original creator Gege Akutami. The booklet mainly features the daily life of Okkotsu and the other first-year students. It also contains thumbnail layouts for the first chapter from the manga that inspired the film. Other features include the film’s designs, a question and answer session with Akutami, and comments by the anime’s staff and cast.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super Merch Teases a New Character Coming Next Year

Dragon Ball has huge plans for 2020, and it looks like more details about the shonen franchise's return to anime are coming. Toei Animation has already shared new information and a full trailer for the upcoming feature film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Now, a new merchandise listing is hyping fans up as it teases the arrival of a brand new character. However, the company didn't reveal the new character.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Shares Preview for New Tie-In Manga

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is getting ready to make its debut, and you know what that means? While the anime team works hard behind the scenes, the manga's creator has their own schedule to keep up with. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is getting a special manga tie-in, and it will go live before long. So if you want a peek at what's coming for the manga, you're in luck as a little teaser was released this week.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy