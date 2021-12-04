ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

How can scientists update coronavirus vaccines for omicron?

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwjaW_0dDitPJl00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been.

If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who has been studying mRNA and DNA vaccines for over two decades.

Here she explains why vaccines might need to be updated and what that process would look like.

  1. Why might vaccines need to be updated?

Basically, it’s a question of whether a virus has changed enough so that antibodies created by the original vaccine are no longer able to recognize and fend off the new mutated variant.

Coronaviruses use spike proteins to attach to ACE-2 receptors on the surface of human cells and infect them.

All mRNA COVID-19 vaccines work by giving instructions in the form of mRNA that direct cells to make a harmless version of the spike protein.

This spike protein then induces the human body to produce antibodies. If a person is then ever exposed to the coronavirus, these antibodies bind to the coronavirus’s spike protein and thus interfere with its ability to infect that person’s cells.

The omicron variant contains a new pattern of mutations to its spike protein. These changes could disrupt the ability of some – but probably not all – of the antibodies induced by the current vaccines to bind to the spike protein.

If that happens, the vaccines could be less effective at preventing people from getting infected by and transmitting the omicron variant.

  1. How would a new vaccine be different?

Existing mRNA vaccines, like those made by Moderna or Pfizer, code for a spike protein from the original strain of coronavirus. In a new or updated vaccine, the mRNA instructions would encode for the omicron spike protein.

By swapping out the genetic code of original spike protein for the one from this new variant, a new vaccine would induce antibodies that more effectively bind the omicron virus and prevent it from infecting cells.

People already vaccinated or previously exposed to COVID-19 would likely need only a single booster dose of a new vaccine to be protected not only from the new strain but also other strains that may be still in circulation.

If omicron emerges as the dominant strain over delta, then those who are unvaccinated would only need to receive 2-3 doses of the updated vaccine.

If delta and omicron are both in circulation, people would likely get a combination of the current and updated vaccines.

  1. How do scientists update a vaccine?

To make an updated mRNA vaccine, you need two ingredients: the genetic sequence of the spike protein from a new variant of concern and a DNA template that would be used to build the mRNA.

In most organisms, DNA provides the instructions for making mRNA.

Since researchers have already published the genetic code for the omicron spike protein, all that’s left to do is make a DNA template for the spike protein that would be used to produce the mRNA part of new vaccines.

To do this, researchers mix DNA templates with synthetic enzymes and four molecular building blocks that make mRNA – G, A, U and C for short.

The enzymes then build an mRNA copy of the DNA template, a process called transcription. Using this process, it takes only minutes to produce a batch of the mRNA for vaccines.

Researchers then place the mRNA transcripts within fatty nanoparticles that protect the instructions until they are safely delivered into cells in your arm.

  1. How long until a new vaccine might be ready?

It takes only three days to generate the DNA template needed to make a new mRNA vaccine.

Then it would take about a week to produce sufficient doses of the mRNA vaccine for testing in the lab and another six weeks to perform the pre-clinical tests on human cells in test tubes to make sure a new vaccine works as it should.

So within 52 days, scientists could have an updated mRNA vaccine ready to plug into the manufacturing process and begin producing doses for a human clinical trial.

That trial would likely require at least another few weeks for a total of around 100 days to update and test a new vaccine.

While that trial is going on, manufacturers could start switching their current process to making a new vaccine.

Ideally, once the clinical trial is complete – and if the vaccine gets authorized or approved – a company could immediately start rolling out doses of a new vaccine.

  1. Does an updated vaccine need full clinical trials?

It’s currently not clear how much clinical data would be required to get FDA approval or authorization for an updated COVID-19 vaccine. However, all the ingredients would be the same in a new vaccine.

The only difference would be a few lines of genetic code that would ever so slightly change the shape of the spike protein. From a safety perspective, an updated vaccine is essentially identical to the already tested vaccines.

Because of these similarities, clinical testing may not need to be as extensive as what was needed for the first-generation COVID-19 vaccines.

At a minimum, clinical trials for updated vaccines would likely require safety testing and confirmation that an updated vaccine induces antibody levels on par with the response of the original vaccine against the original, beta and delta strains.

If these are the only requirements, then researchers would enroll only hundreds – not tens of thousands – of people to obtain the clinical data needed.

One important thing to note is that if vaccine manufacturers decide to update their vaccines for the omicron variant, it wouldn’t be their first time making this kind of change.

A previous variant, B.1.351, emerged in October 2020 and was sufficiently resistant to then-current vaccines to warrant updating them.

Manufacturers quickly responded to the potential threat by developing an updated mRNA vaccine to match this variant and performed clinical trials to test the new vaccine.

Fortunately, this variant did not become the dominant variant. But if it had, vaccine manufacturers would have been ready to roll out an updated vaccine.

If it turns out that omicron – or any future variant, for that matter – warrants a new vaccine, companies have already completed the dress rehearsals and are ready to meet the challenge.

Written by Deborah Fuller. From The Conversation.

If you care about COVID, please read studies about this drug can block multiple COVID-19 variants and findings of this stuff adds fuel to COVID-19 inflammation.

For more information about COVID and your health, please see recent studies about the nose shows why some people get severe COVID-19 and results about why are we seeing more COVID cases in fully vaccinated people?

Comments / 2

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Omicron
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

How Easily Can Vaccinated People Spread COVID?

The fear of breakthrough COVID-19 infections spoiled the summer. In the early days of vaccine bliss, many Americans had thought that the shots were a ticket to normalcy—and at least for a while, that’s precisely what public-health experts were telling us: Sure, it was still possible for vaccinated people to get COVID-19, but you wouldn’t have to worry much about spreading it to anyone else. Interim guidance shared by the CDC in March stated that these cases “likely pose little risk of transmission,” and a few weeks later, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
CANCER
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Pfizer and Moderna say they can quickly update COVID-19 vaccines 'if they need to' in the wake of new South African Omicron variant which scientists fear could be most infectious yet

Manufacturers of Americas most used vaccines are saying that they can quickly respond to challenges presented by the South African Nu variant. The recently emerged variant is believed to be the most infectious yet, and some fear it could evade protection provided but the current crop of COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer,...
INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

106K+
Followers
6K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy