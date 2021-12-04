Cooler But Still Near 60 Saturday, Rain Late Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front moved into the state overnight, and temperatures are very chilly to start our Monday. Most areas are below freezing, with much of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado in the teens and low 20s. Today will be 5-35 degrees colder than Sunday, with most high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies will start sunny, but clouds arrive from the north and west during the afternoon, turning skies partly cloudy. Winds will be mostly light, aside from some breezes in the northeast highlands up to around 25 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO