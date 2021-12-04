ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cooler But Still Near 60 Saturday, Rain Late Sunday

By Ray Foreman
fourstateshomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooler air is moving in tonight but we’ll still be...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

potomaclocal.com

First snowfall of the season expected Wednesday morning

Forecasters said the region could see its first inch of snow for the season late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A storm system coming from the Great Plains will move into the region Tuesday night and affect the area for most of Wednesday, exiting the region Wednesday night. Forecasters expect cold...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
KRQE News 13

Much cooler temperatures while rain, snow, and wind return this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front moved into the state overnight, and temperatures are very chilly to start our Monday. Most areas are below freezing, with much of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado in the teens and low 20s. Today will be 5-35 degrees colder than Sunday, with most high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies will start sunny, but clouds arrive from the north and west during the afternoon, turning skies partly cloudy. Winds will be mostly light, aside from some breezes in the northeast highlands up to around 25 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTV

Cooler for Tuesday, with more rain chances this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ll need a jacket throughout the day Tuesday, and you may need some rain gear before you head out the door on Wednesday. Scattered rain is possible for early Wednesday, and again for Friday, and late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures look milder for Friday into Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJBF.com

Rain, Clouds, and Cooler Temps This Week

As of 4PM Monday- The CSRA is finally getting some much needed rain! These showers are light though, and overall rainfall accumulation will not be much. This is from a cold front that brought severe storms and even tornado warnings to parts of Alabama earlier today. The storms have now weakened, leaving us with just these light showers. Temperatures were warm today, reaching the low to mid 70s in some spots.
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

Cooler temperatures and rain chances for our upcoming week

Starting our Monday warm and dry. We will still be above our normal temperatures, our average for today is 69 degrees. Enjoy the warm and sunny weather today by spending some time outdoors. Lower pressure will set over the California coast bringing in more moisture for the desert Southwest. We...
YUMA, AZ
Austonia

Cold front, rain bringing Austin temperatures down to 50 degrees today

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as cold temperatures sweep through Austin this morning. Thunderstorms are expected to pass through Austin before 9 a.m., bringing along a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. While sunny skies appear by midmorning, temperatures will fall to around 52 degrees. It'll be a windy one with up to 30 mph winds, and tonight, temperatures will reach a low of 43 degrees.
AUSTIN, TX
WKRG

Cooler air moving in tonight, Spotty rain through mid-week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A meandering frontal boundary will create an unsettled work week for the Gulf Coast with showers and storms littering the forecast. Scattered downpours are likely Monday evening with a cold front. Rain should start lightening up after 7 PM. This will be followed by a transition to northerly winds. Temperatures will fall under a cloudy sky to near 50 Monday night into Tuesday morning.
MOBILE, AL
WIBC.com

NWS: Cooler Temperatures, Rain, and Snow All Possible this Week

STATEWIDE–There will be cooler temperatures and the possibility of snow this week across Indiana. “We’re going to have some more winter-like temperatures as compared to Sunday. Look for high temperatures only into the upper 30s, maybe lower 40s on Monday and Tuesday,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

