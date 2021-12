President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of several European allies on Monday as tensions soar over Russia’s military buildup on the Ukraine border. Biden and the heads of France, Germany, Italy and the UK demanded that Russia “de-escalate tensions” and declared support of Ukraine’s sovereignty, according to a White House readout of the call – which came hours after the president’s press secretary and a Pentagon spokesman declined to rule out sending US troops amid the brewing conflict.

