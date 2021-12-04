North County Athletes of the Week: December 2

TEMPLETON — Templeton Community Services District held a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. for open session. The meeting covered the upcoming change to trash and recycling as part of a statewide effort through SB 1383 to reduce organic materials that are currently being put into landfills. The goal is to decrease the organic waste in the landfill by 75 percent by 2025. Regulations require all cities, residential households, multifamily dwellings, commercial businesses, commercial edible food generators, waste haulers, and food recovery organizations to reduce organic waste disposal in landfills. This will be achieved by using the green waste bin for all organic materials, food-soiled paper, and not just yard clippings. There will likely be a rate increase through Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) as well as the direct cost associated with these collection programs. The IWMA fee will likely increase about 2 percent, bringing it to 4.3 percent. This will all begin in January, which will start with a two-year education roll out program.
