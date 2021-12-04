SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on CFP Expansion: 'We're Fine With Four'

1) Is Mizzou still an SEC team? Of course. But the stature of the MU program inside the conference was revealed Sunday during the posting of the conference’s bowl-game lineup. With a conference-record 13 SEC teams qualifying for a bowl game, Mizzou became the only SEC representative scratched from an SEC-affiliated bowl. Two teams that Mizzou defeated during the season – South Carolina and Florida – were slotted into SEC-allied bowls ahead of the Tigers. But what do you expect? Mizzou’s home attendance was disappointingly low this season with an average of 46,516 that ranked last among the SEC’s 13 bowl-eligible teams. The SEC slogan is “It Just Matters More.” Well, in most SEC states, anyway. Not this one.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO