FOXBORO — There’s a different kind of swagger about the Patriots now than there was a month ago. That may be expected after five wins in a row, but after escaping the perils of a 2-4 record and emerging as the NFL’s hottest team and a legitimate threat in the AFC, there seems to be a certain belief in the locker room that they aspired to find in September and October, when wins were only at their grasp and they couldn’t consistently get over the hump.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO