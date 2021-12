AUSTIN, Texas — Porcupines are making their way eastward into Central Texas, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) officials. TPWD told KVUE that biologists have noticed more porcupines in Central Texas, and there could be a number of reasons why. The department said it could be either changing habitat or the species is adapting to more eastern habitats. However, at the end of the day, TPWD officials said they have no surveys to pinpoint the exact cause of the movement.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO