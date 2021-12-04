Turnovers plague Farrell in state semifinal loss to Serra Catholic

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell football team saw their undefeated season come to an end Friday night with a 27-18 loss to Serra Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A State Semifinals.

The Steelers trailed most of the game, committing six turnovers in the loss.

Farrell senior Anthony Stallworth rushed for 177 yards and scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Steelers a 6-0 lead.

The Eagles would respond on their ensuing drive. Senior Terrell Booth scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 6.

A second-quarter fumble by Farrell gave Serra Catholic the ball at the 4-yard line. Senior Pharoh Fisher ran it in for the Eagles on the very next play, giving Serra Catholic a 13-7 lead.

Farrell would respond later in the second with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Trian Holden to Lamont Samuels. A failed two-point conversion would leave the Steelers trailing 13-12.

Serra Catholic would extend their lead to 20-12 when Jaden Williams picked off a Holden pass and returned it 43-yards for a touchdown.

The score would remain 20-12 in favor of Serra Catholic through the third quarter.

Farrell would rally in the fourth quarter with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Holden to senior Taidon Strickland. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Steelers trailing 20-18.

Serra Catholic wasted little time responding. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Max Rocco completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to Jayvon Holt, extending the Eagles’ lead to 27-18.

Farrell finishes the season at 11-1 overall.

The Eagles will advance to play Southern Columbia in the Class 2A State Championship game next Friday at 1 p.m. at Hersheypark Stadium.

The Tigers beat Northern Lehigh on Friday, 56-14, to advance to their seventh consecutive state championship game.

