Kevin Porter Jr. did not get swatted by an opponent this week, but he did get swatted by the statistician. During the Houston Rockets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Porter recorded a triple-double with 11 points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists. On his tenth and final rebound of the contest with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter, Porter’s teammates tapped the ball towards him and stood back to let him get the board, thus securing Porter’s triple-double.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO