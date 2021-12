Why weren’t Islanders games postponed with a COVID-19 running through the roster?. The National Hockey League’s upper management didn’t postpone New York Islanders games despite the fact that the team was missing about one-third of its roster because of COVID-19 illnesses. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman didn’t bother postponing Islanders games after the league postponed a number of Ottawa Senators games because some of the Senators players came down with the COVID-19 illness. Why didn’t the league postpone the Islanders games after Senators games were not played? Bettman may have his eye on something else. A marketing opportunity in China. The 2022 Beijing Olympics begins on February 4th. The NHL will be shut down for most of February and perhaps that is why the league didn’t shut down Islanders games despite the COVID-19 cluster on the team. Was it the games could not be made up because of the Olympics break and the NHL is keeping to a timeline?

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO