ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in south St. Louis last week. St. Louis Metropolitan Police were called to the 7800 block of Germania Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead by EMS workers on the scene of the shooting.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO