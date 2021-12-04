All lanes of East Gate City Boulevard back open after being temporarily closed due to crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City crews worked to repair a water main break Wednesday afternoon on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro. The water main break forced seven businesses to be without water for about three hours. It occurred Wednesday afternoon in the southbound area of the 1900 block of Battleground Avenue from West Cornwallis Street to Westover Terrace. Crews have since reopened the closed lanes following the water main break. They said water service was restored for the following businesses: Outback Steakhouse, Firehouse Subs, State Farm, Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids, Hertz, Greensboro Dance Theatre, and uBreakiFix.

