School threats happening more often

WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the last 48 hours more than one...

www.wsmv.com

southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
Argus Press

Online threat prompts lockdown at Corunna schools

CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools briefly went into “secure mode” this morning after a social media threat was directed toward the district’s high school. A high school student informed administrators of the online threat about 8:30 a.m., Superintendent John Fattal indicated in a message to families. The nature of the threat was not disclosed.
CORUNNA, MI
State
Tennessee State
Detroit News

School districts urge vigilance, report threats

Just 24 hours after four students were killed by a student gunman inside Oxford High Schools, officials at the Oakland County's intermediate school district say media posts have been made alleging a copycat shooting is planned for other schools. Oakland Schools’ Superintendent Wanda Cook Robinson said Wednesday the safety and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WSMV

Extra security at Bellevue Middle School after possible threat

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – There will be extra security at Bellevue Middle School on Friday after a possible threat. School officials sent an email to parents alerting them of a possible threat to the school. According to the email, before Thanksgiving break, a message was found in the girls' bathroom about a possible threat of future violence.
NASHVILLE, TN
Midland Daily News

School canceled in Tuscola Co. because of threats

Tuscola County school superintendents, law enforcement and the county prosecutor have decided to close schools in the county until Monday morning, Dec. 6 due to threats circulating on social media. According to a press release from Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene's office, the decision to close school was made out...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Watch: Officials speak on ‘copycat’ school threats

The events at Oxford High School have prompted several copycat threats in area school districts. Oakland County Executive Michael Bouchard, County Executive David Coulter, Prosecutor Karen McDonald, and representatives from local schools and law enforcement agencies spoke about these incidents Thursday, Dec. 2.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
graingertoday.com

Bomb threat disrupts classes at Joppa Elementary School

JOPPA – Officials have identified a student who left a bomb threat in the girls’ bathroom of Joppa Elementary School Monday, November 29 and have suspended that individual for the balance of the 2021-22 academic term. Classes were disrupted after the note was found and students were evacuated to Rutledge...
RUTLEDGE, TN
The Oakland Press

Many school districts closing Friday due to threats

Oakland County has asked the FBI and U.S. Secret Service to help investigate hundreds of threats that have led to dozens of school closures on Thursday and Friday affecting thousands of students. The wave of threats shared on social media follows Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School, where four students...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Argus Press

Owosso schools reports online threat

OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools this morning announced it is investigating a social media threat, the second area school to report such a threat in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting that took place Tuesday. “The Owosso High School and Owosso Middle School campus has just received a...
OWOSSO, MI
CBS Denver

Delayed Start: Aurora Public Schools To Start Classes On Monday An Hour Later In The Spring

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools sent a letter to families stating classes will start later on Mondays during the spring 2022 semester. They cite ongoing staffing issues. (credit: CBS) Students in grades K-12 will start an hour later on Mondays in order to give teachers more time to plan. Every other school day will start regularly, and all school days will end at the same time. Preschool, ACTION Zone Schools and Pickens Technical College are exempt. Preschool and ACTION Zone students who ride the bus will be picked up at their normal times. “Many teachers have expressed concerns about lack of planning time because they have been providing additional coverage for classrooms to address the substitute shortage. We need to be as proactive as possible in addressing these challenges,” said Superintendent Rico Munn in the letter. Last month, multiple school districts across the state canceled classes for a day due to lack of available staffing.
AURORA, CO
Enid News and Eagle

Source of Fort Gibson school threat identified as a student

A Wednesday afternoon social media threat made against Fort Gibson Public Schools has been traced to a high school student, Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said. "With the school resource officer working with the school, they found the person, found the phone number," Frazier said. "We traced it, talked to the family, talked to the subject, they admitted doing it."
FORT GIBSON, OK

