ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

From bricks to beanies, LEGO launches new collection with Target

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Are you or others in your home LEGO fans? Look no further for the perfect gift.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 4, Target and LEGO are partnering up to bring their LEGO Collection x Target items to stores near you, just in time for the holiday season.

The collection will feature items that go beyond LEGO toys, such as home goods, pet items, toys and gifts for the whole family as well as clothing and accessories.

Most items will be on sale for under $30, making Christmas shopping a little more affordable this year.

Check out a slideshow of some of the featured items below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gtiX_0dDinfHF00
    Courtesy of LEGO x Target.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJfGY_0dDinfHF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mt5oY_0dDinfHF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FealR_0dDinfHF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3LBr_0dDinfHF00
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

KXRM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy