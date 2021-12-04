Medical situation causes scare at vigil in Downtown Oxford

A brief scare occurred during a Friday night vigil for the victims of the Oxford School Shooting in Downtown Oxford.

The crowd became scared when someone in the crowd suffered a medical emergency. They briefly began to flee the area, but pleas from the stage, including from Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, were able to bring the situation back under control.

The incident happened during Coulter's speech, which he began after Bouchard spoke to the crowd.

No official details have been released on what happened. From what was said on the stage, someone in the crowd passed out. Two other incidents were also reported in shouts directed at the stage.

Bouchard said medical personnel were called to the scene to aid the people who were in distress. He also told the crowd that there was no threat and that they would let everyone know if they needed to leave.