Las Vegas Raiders’ star Darren Waller doubtful vs. Washington

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s home game against the Washington Football Team.

Waller sustained knee and back injuries during Las Vegas’ 36-33 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. He didn’t practice at all this week.

Waller has caught 53 passes for 643 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season. Last year, he was a Pro Bowler when he established career bests of 107 receptions, 1,196 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable after injuring an ankle during practice on Thursday. He was limited the past two days.

Also Read:
NFL injury report: Latest updates on Dalvin Cook, Kyler Murray for Week 13

Also listed as questionable is recent addition DeSean Jackson. The receiver is dealing with a calf injury and was limited Friday after missing Thursday’s practice altogether.

The Raiders ruled out defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring). Also listed as questionable are linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle).

Washington ruled out four players: safety Landon Collins (foot), running back J.D. McKissic (concussion), guard Wes Schweitzer (ankle) and defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (concussion). St-Juste was placed on injured reserve on Thursday.

Wideout Curtis Samuel (groin) is questionable, as are center Tyler Larsen (knee), tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) and offensive tackle Ereck Flowers (foot).

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

