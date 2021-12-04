Mavericks C Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out vs. Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out for Friday’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of a left knee contusion.

According to reports, Porzingis bumped knees with an unnamed player in Wednesday’s 139-107 road victory over the Pelicans. The Dallas big man scored 20 points with 10 rebounds in a team-high 28 minutes of that game.

Porzingis, 26, missed five games earlier this season because of a back injury. He has averaged 19.7 points with 8.0 rebounds in 15 games.

Dallas is also down a second big man as Willie Cauley-Stein is out for personal reasons.

Despite their victory Wednesday, the Mavericks have lost five of their last seven games and have dropped two consecutive at home. Star forward Luka Doncic missed the first three contests in that seven-game stretch with left knee and ankle sprains.

–Field Level Media

