Like a Local: National Finals Rodeo returns to Las Vegas

Cowboys and the rodeo have taken over Las Vegas now through Dec. 11 as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has returned to town.

Locals know if you want the coolest cowboy-themed gifts for the holidays you head to Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center through Dec. 11. The event is back after a year off due to the pandemic and is filled with vendors from all over the country. Best of all admission is free.

The main events and competitions for NFR take place at Thomas and Mack Center on the UNLV campus.

Organizers say parking is available but will be very limited and recommend taking the Teton Ridge NFR Express. The official shuttle bus of NFR will pick up ticket holders from one of the event’s sponsor hotel properties and bring them to and from UNLV.

Want to cheer on some local Nevada cowboys?

Jade Corkill, a team roper, from Fallon will be signing autographs at the cosmopolitan’s ice rink on Dec. 6 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dakota Eldridge, a steer wrestler from Elko will be signing autographs on Dec. 7 at The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Know before you go:

Each ticketed guest can enter NFR with one clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or the 12" x 6" x 12" clear bag into the Thomas and Mack Center. For more NFR frequently asked questions visit NFR.com.

