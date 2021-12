One piece of advice frequently shared by members of our community is to build an email list. It’s something owned by you and most likely includes people who are actually invested in your content. How you use your email list is a personal preference. Though some may use email for the occasional message or purchase confirmations, most import their list to a newsletter platform. Twitter’s Revue acquisition and the growing popularity of Substack are proof that more and more creators are making newsletters their primary source of communication. It’s a space where writers and publishers can have the most autonomy, make...

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO