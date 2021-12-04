Warrant issued for New Florence man acquitted in 2015 police officer killing

Tribune-Review Ray A. Shetler Jr., in this 2018 file photo, at the New Florence scene where St. Clair police officer Lloyd Reed was killed on Nov. 28, 2015.

NEW FLORENCE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County judge issued an arrest warrant Friday for a New Florence man who was acquitted in the 2015 killing of a St. Clair Township police officer, according to our news partners at the Tribune Review.

Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio signed the paperwork for the arrest of Ray A. Shetler Jr., 37, after he failed to appear for a court hearing. Prosecutors contend he violated terms of his probation sentence for theft and receiving stolen property convictions related to the homicide case.

Following a six-day trial in 2018, jurors found Shetler not guilty of first- and third-degree murder for the Nov. 28, 2015, shooting death of officer Lloyd Reed, 54, of Hollsopple, Somerset County, as he responded to a domestic violence call.

Reed, a part-time officer, was first on the scene at Shetler’s Ligonier Street home in neighboring New Florence after his live-in girlfriend called 911 for help. Witnesses said Reed came upon Shetler, who was holding a rifle, and demanded that he drop the weapon. Shetler refused to comply, and Reed fired six times.

Shetler fired three rounds from the rifle, one of which struck Reed under his left arm and just beyond his bullet-proof vest.

