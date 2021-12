DAVENPORT, Iowa — A recent study has found white-tailed deer in Iowa are not only becoming infected with the coronavirus but also that humans are most likely the cause. From April to December 2020, researchers at Penn State University examined lymph nodes samples, collected by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, from 283 deer. On average, 33% of both the captive and wild deer tested positive.

