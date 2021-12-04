ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion student arrested for saying he would ‘shoot up the school if he had a gun’

 3 days ago

LAKE ORION (WWJ) A Lake Orion High School student has been arrested for saying he would shoot up a school if he had a gun, according to the sheriff.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the suspect, 15, made the comment the day after the shooting at Oxford that left four students dead; and six students, and one teacher wounded.

The student was arrested Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at his Orion Township home for making a terrorist threat, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is currently at Oakland County Children’s Village.

“School districts around the state have closed because of concerns for student and staff safety. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We have seen first-hand the tragic consequences when these statements turn into action. Some may think it is a joke. It is not. Others see it as a way to get out of school or it may be a real precursor that requires us to intervene and prevent. We are aggressively investigating each of these threats and will seek to hold anyone accountable who makes such threats.”

Oakland County Probate Referee Michael Hand authorized a misdemeanor petition charging the student with threatening to commit violence with a firearm against students or employees on school property. He appeared in front of probate court via Zoom on Friday.

If convicted, the student faces up to a year behind bars and a $1,000 fine.

More than three dozen school districts closed Friday due to copycat threats.

