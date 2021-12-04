‘We did it’; Lutheran St. Charles wins first-ever state football title

COLUMBIA, Mo–It’s a storybook ending to a memorable high school football career. A little more than two weeks before Arlen Harris, Jr. signs his college letter of intent to play at Stanford, he had something else to take care of on another college field.

With less than 10 seconds left in the Class 2 state championship game against Lamar on Mizzou’s Faurot Field, a two-yard touchdown from Harris gave Lutheran St. Charles the lead and the school’s first state football title in a 33-27 win. He added a 52 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown earlier in the game.

The Cougars join CBC as St. Louis area schools winning state football titles this year. The Holt Indians are trying to do the same Friday night against Webb City in Class 5.

On Saturday, St. Mary’s plays St. Pius X for the Class 3 crown.

