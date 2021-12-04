ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

‘We did it’; Lutheran St. Charles wins first-ever state football title

By Gregg Palermo, Daniel Esteve
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pprzu_0dDilMd800

COLUMBIA, Mo–It’s a storybook ending to a memorable high school football career. A little more than two weeks before Arlen Harris, Jr. signs his college letter of intent to play at Stanford, he had something else to take care of on another college field.

With less than 10 seconds left in the Class 2 state championship game against Lamar on Mizzou’s Faurot Field, a two-yard touchdown from Harris gave Lutheran St. Charles the lead and the school’s first state football title in a 33-27 win. He added a 52 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown earlier in the game.

The Cougars join CBC as St. Louis area schools winning state football titles this year. The Holt Indians are trying to do the same Friday night against Webb City in Class 5.

On Saturday, St. Mary’s plays St. Pius X for the Class 3 crown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Illini earn big road win at Iowa, 87-83

In a game of big runs, the Illini got the final big push to beat rival Iowa 87-83 on Monday night in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois looking to win their second straight Big Ten conference game, got off to a quick 20-10 lead. Iowa then answered with a 21-2 run to lead by nine. The Illini regrouped and had a 17-5 run to lead it by three at half time, 39-36.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Columbia, MO
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Webb City, MO
City
Lamar, MO
FOX 2

Isaac Bruce in town to receive award at Jack Buck Awards ceremony

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with former Rams wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce. He was in town on Monday at the Missouri Athletic Club at the Annual Jack Buck Awards. Bruce received the “Stan the Man” award. It’s for dedication, hard work, class and loyalty over […]
NFL
FOX 2

Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 3, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 3, 2021.It features highlights of these Missouri high school football championship games.Class 5 – Holt vs Webb CityClass 2 – Lutheran St. Charles vs LamarFox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne also previewed tomorrow’s Class 3 title game, featuring St. Mary’s. […]
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Arlen Harris
FOX2Now

Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati will play Alabama and Michigan will face Georgia on New Year’s Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a surprise-free field of four was set Sunday. Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through college football’s glass ceiling and reach the...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 2

TKO: NHL’s Covid-19 rules not helping the Blues

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is asking the NHL to rework their Covid-19 procedures and rules. The St. Louis Blues have had nine players be placed in the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list. There are currently three players, Jordan Binnington, Justin Faulk and Tyler Bozak on that Covid-19 protocol list. The problem with the league’s rules is […]
NHL
FOX 2

Illini slam Rutgers 86-51 to open Big 10 play

The Illini got their 2021-22 Big Ten schedule off to a great start by thrashing Rutgers 86-51 on Friday night in Champaign, IL. Alfonso Plummer led the way with 24 points. Jacob Grandison added 16 points coming off the Illini bench. Kofi Cockburn was his usual consistent self scoring 13 points while grabbing 15 rebounds. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Charles#Stanford#High School Football#American Football#Danieljesteve#Cbc#The Holt Indians#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

More evidence the BattleHawks may return to St. Louis in 2023

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has reason to believe the XFL BattleHawks will return to the city in 2023. Businesswoman Dany Garcia posted photos to Instagram Thursday from a meeting in New York City on the future of the XFL. The photos included a countdown to the 2023 season, and league uniforms can be seen […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tampa Bay’s emergency backup goalie dressed for the Blues Thursday night

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – A 23-year-old goalie mask designer was the emergency backup goalie for the Blues game in Tampa Bay Thursday night. When Blues goalie Jordan Binnington tested positive for COVID Thursday morning, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong did not have the salary-cap space available to recall a backup goalie from the Springfield Thunderbirds for the game. So Kyle Konin, who serves as Tampa Bay’s emergency backup goalie went over to the Blues bench.
NHL
FOX 2

FOX 2

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy