Georgia resident tests positive for omicron variant of COVID-19 after traveling to South Africa

By Aubree Bailey
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that a resident has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19.

According to a release sent Friday, the resident was traveling back from South Africa and stopped in Georgia for two days before traveling to New Jersey, where they tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is isolating in New Jersey, according to GDPH.

Contact tracing in both states, and at this time no other omicron variant cases have been detected in Georgia.

