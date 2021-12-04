ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Local Christmas Tree Lots May Sell Out Early This Year Due To Nationwide Shortage

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't bought your Christmas tree already,...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Eyewitness News

Christmas tree farms, including Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor, forced to limit hours or close due to tree shortage

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Popular Christmas tree farms say they've had to change their hours or close for the rest of the holiday season because of a tree shortage. It's a good thing that consumers are in a mood to spend heading into the holiday season. They may have to dish out more for a new artificial Christmas tree this year, depending on where they buy it from.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
KCRG.com

Local tree farmer says drought and higher demand of Christmas trees creates shortage of trees

ELY Iowa (KCRG) - “We found our tree right away,” said Dana Lampe of Marion. “It was 8 to 10 feet, and we might cut a little bit off the top.”. Like many people after the Thanksgiving holiday, Lampe and her family dug into their Christmas roots and picked out the perfect Christmas tree. While the process of finding the right one and getting it cleaned off was easy enough, those who sell trees said it wasn’t easy for them to get their hands on enough supply.
ELY, IA
CBS News

Christmas tree prices rise due to drought

Even Christmas trees are not immune to supply chain problems. One Minnesota tree farm expects Christmas tree prices to increase after summer droughts caused them to lose 10% of their crop. CBS Minnesota’s John Lauritsen has more.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
Morning Journal

Local Christmas tree lots feeling inventory crunch

Sales of Christmas trees locally have been steady, although there is an issue with supply, and some trees can be pricy. If you would like to cut down your own tree, head to is Treaster’s Tree Farm, 13184 Gore Orphanage Road in Wakeman. This weekend, the farm will be open...
WAKEMAN, OH
bigblueunbiased.com

nbc25news.com

Christmas trees will be more expensive this holiday season

WASHINGTON (TND) — One of the symbols of the holiday season, Christmas trees, are more expensive this year. Prices for both real and fake trees are expected to climb. Shoppers will likely pay roughly 5-10% more for a real tree compared to last year, according to a spokesperson for the National Christmas Tree Association who spoke with The New York Times.
GAS PRICE

