Local Christmas Tree Lots May Sell Out Early This Year Due To Nationwide Shortage

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Popular Christmas tree farms say they've had to change their hours or close for the rest of the holiday season because of a tree shortage. It's a good thing that consumers are in a mood to spend heading into the holiday season. They may have to dish out more for a new artificial Christmas tree this year, depending on where they buy it from.
ELY Iowa (KCRG) - “We found our tree right away,” said Dana Lampe of Marion. “It was 8 to 10 feet, and we might cut a little bit off the top.”. Like many people after the Thanksgiving holiday, Lampe and her family dug into their Christmas roots and picked out the perfect Christmas tree. While the process of finding the right one and getting it cleaned off was easy enough, those who sell trees said it wasn’t easy for them to get their hands on enough supply.
Even Christmas trees are not immune to supply chain problems. One Minnesota tree farm expects Christmas tree prices to increase after summer droughts caused them to lose 10% of their crop. CBS Minnesota’s John Lauritsen has more.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The nationwide Christmas tree shortage has now impacted local tree farms here in South Central Kentucky. The days following Thanksgiving Day usually mark a peak season for Christmas tree farm owners. Despite efforts, Lovers Lane Tree Farm is close to the end of its season.
Sales of Christmas trees locally have been steady, although there is an issue with supply, and some trees can be pricy. If you would like to cut down your own tree, head to is Treaster’s Tree Farm, 13184 Gore Orphanage Road in Wakeman. This weekend, the farm will be open...
Planning on getting a real Christmas tree this year? Expect major shortages and price increases. A shift in career preferences has created a void in the ranks of Christmas tree farm owners in recent years. Now, the effects of that shift are starting to be felt more fully, as a...
A truck arrived in Mooresville last Friday afternoon bound for Josh’s Farmers Market. It wasn’t carrying the well-known market’s normal selection of produce, though. Rather, it was hauling a payload of a more seasonal variety: Christmas trees. Josh Graham and other members of his family worked late into the night...
Heading out for a Christmas tree? It may be harder to find one for the right price. Chelsea scores 31 unanswered points, stuns Unity Christian in state final. Community gathers for Kalamazoo annual tree lighting ceremony. Close Cut Conversation: A men’s health special. Close Cut Conversation: Mental health. Close Cut...
WASHINGTON (TND) — One of the symbols of the holiday season, Christmas trees, are more expensive this year. Prices for both real and fake trees are expected to climb. Shoppers will likely pay roughly 5-10% more for a real tree compared to last year, according to a spokesperson for the National Christmas Tree Association who spoke with The New York Times.
