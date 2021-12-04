ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs report disappoints as many American face pressures of inflation

 3 days ago

95.5 FM WIFC

BoE’s Broadbent sees inflation above 5%, price pressure from jobs market

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Monday that inflation in Britain might “comfortably exceed” 5% in April and the country’s tight labour market was likely to be a more persistent source of inflation. The BoE, trying to steer the economy through its recovery from...
News Channel Nebraska

America added a disappointing 210,000 jobs in November. But the details paint a different picture

The November jobs report looked disappointing at first glance, but the details show that the recovery is very much moving along. US employers added another 210,000 jobs to the economy in November, far fewer than expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. It was the smallest number of jobs added to the US economy since December 2020, when the economy actually shed jobs amid a surge in Covid cases.
US News and World Report

Job Growth Disappoints in November With Only 210,000 Jobs Added

Employers added only 210,000 jobs in November, well below expectations for a stellar end to the year, the Labor Department reported on Friday. Economists had expected 573,000 jobs to be created on top of the 531,000 added in October. Wages, meanwhile, increased by 4.8% year over year, while the unemployment...
FOXBusiness

November jobs report ‘doesn’t disappoint,’ recovery happening in 'strong manner,' US labor secretary says

U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh gave his response to the highly anticipated November jobs report largely missing expectations, on "Varney & Co." Friday. He told FOX Business’ David Asman that while "we still have a ways to go when we think about getting people back to work," the report "doesn't disappoint" him because he's looking at the bigger picture.
KATV

Disappointing jobs report: 'Take with a note of caution,' says economist

WASHINGTON (TND) — The U.S. economy gained far fewer jobs than expected in November, the Labor Department reported Friday. Payrolls increased by just 210,000, well under the expected 600,000. But Scott Lincicome, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, said to take the report “with a note of caution.”. “The...
Forbes

Stocks Trying To Hold On To Thursday’s Surge In Wake Of Disappointing Jobs Report

Stocks Index Futures Slide on the November Employment Situation Report. Stocks Battle Back, Snapping a Two-Day Losing Streak. Stock Prices Are a Battle of Supply and Demand for Shares. The November Employment Situation Report saw the economy add 210,000 jobs, which was much lower than the forecasted 550,000. Despite the...
atlanticcitynews.net

Disappointing November jobs report unsettles U.S. stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S, stocks had a volatile day on Friday before all the major indices finished in the red. A poor jobs report for November and lingering concerns about the new Covid variant Omicron held buyers at bay. "The uncertainty regarding Omicron is high, but coupled with...
Fox News

Steve Forbes rips disappointing November jobs report: 'Government is the problem'

Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes slammed the Biden administration on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday for hindering U.S. economic recovery with "artificial barriers" following weak November hiring numbers that were significantly below expectations. STEVE FORBES: What you have is an economy that wants to move ahead but there's still artificial barriers...
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall After Disappointing Jobs Report

Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors digested a disappointing November jobs report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded down 9 basis points at 1.358% at around 4:00 p.m. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was 7 basis points lower at 1.69%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
International Monetary Fund

Addressing Inflation Pressures Amid an Enduring Pandemic

With inflationary pressures intensifying and Omicron generating new uncertainties, monetary policymakers are facing new and challenging tradeoffs. The resurgence of the pandemic and the latest variant, Omicron, have sharply increased uncertainty around global economic prospects. This comes as several countries grapple with inflation well above their monetary policy targets. It is however evident that the strength of the economic recovery and magnitude of underlying inflationary pressures vary significantly across countries. Accordingly, policy responses to rising prices must be calibrated to the unique circumstances of individual economies.
aces.edu

Many Factors at Play in the Current Inflation Situation

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Inflation is a word that is being thrown around a lot in today’s media market. What is inflation? What is causing it? How does it affect me? These are all questions that consumers could be asking themselves right now. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System economist sheds some light on these questions and more.
kyma.com

Jobs report

The labor market was expected to be higher during the holiday season. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - In this CBS consumer segment, we learn that the jobs report of the year did not meet the expectations that analysts has predicted. The labor market was expected to rise during the holiday season. Analysts...
PBS NewsHour

Rising grocery prices put pressure on millions of Americans already facing food insecurity

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
worldpropertyjournal.com

Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
