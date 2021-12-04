There Are Many Delicious Holiday Cocktails And This Might Be My Favorite

Brrrrr! As the chill settles in for the season, we’re rolling out all of our hot drinks tonight. Yes, that means Tom & Jerry is back in all its festive glory, and just in time for the holiday season. The grandaddy of all eggnogs, this rich and sumptuous delight will send warming tingles to all the right places. Triple Dog Dare is a delightful combination of gin, ginger, cranberry, falernum, lime. And it wouldn’t be complete without the Hot Buttered Rhum, full of spiced nostalgia. All of them served at just the right temperature to soothe the soul.
