There Are Many Delicious Holiday Cocktails And This Might Be My Favorite

Eggnog gets a bad rap for being hot cocoa’s less desirable cousin, but we’re here to argue its case. The drink—a decadent elixir made from cream, sugar, whipped egg whites and egg yolks—is sweet, silky and tastes pretty darn close to melted ice cream. (Come on: The old-school milk punch has been part of the holiday zeitgeist since the 1700s, so there must be something redeeming about it.) If you’re not convinced, spiking your glass with a bit of booze to cut the sweetness might just turn you into a believer. On that note, here are 17 eggnog cocktails that are bound to impress at Christmas cocktail hour.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO