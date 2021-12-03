ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Know How To Spot Hidden Cameras In A Hotel Or Airbnb If You’re Traveling For The Holidays

By fenway
kiss951.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday travel is expected to increase this year because fewer people traveled last year. While a lot of travelers will stay with friends and family,...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Wear This Type of Clothing on a Plane, Experts Warn

With holiday travel in full swing, you've likely already noticed that those security check-in lines at the airport are much longer than usual. From getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight leaves to double-checking that you have all your essentials in your carry-on bag, it's always smart to make sure you're fully prepared for your trip. But being ready for your flight goes far beyond how well you manage your time and packing. According to flight attendants and travel experts, how you dress for your flight matters, too, and it can have an impact on how comfortable and safe your time in the air is. As it turns out, there's one particular piece of clothing that would be better off left in your suitcase. Read on to learn the one thing you should never wear on a plane because of a serious health risk.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

Never Use This One Thing on Your Hotel Bed, Experts Warn

If you've ever watched a black-light exposé on a sensational news program, you might have a major fear of any dirty but unseen organisms potentially lurking within hotel rooms. On the other hand, one silver lining to emerge from the COVID pandemic is a heightened attention to cleaning and sanitization protocols, which is especially important for the hospitality industry as a way to instill confidence and reassure travelers. Still, there's one thing in a hotel room whose cleanliness you might not always want to blindly trust—even amid so much extra emphasis on keeping things spotless. Read on to find out which standard hotel room item still grosses out travel experts.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Cameras#Safarijackza
Business Insider

I went inside an exclusive first class spa onboard an Emirates Airbus A380 and saw why wealthy travelers pay a small fortune to live well at 35,000 feet

Emirates is known for its luxurious flight experiences, especially in its premium cabins. The Airbus A380, specifically, offers amenities not found on any other Emirates aircraft. First class flyers have access to two shower spas with walk-in showers, wood laminate toilets, and Bulgari products. Emirates first class is widely regarded...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
Byrdie

How Taking Solo Trips Can Help You Reconnect With Yourself

How Taking Solo Trips Can Help You Reconnect With Yourself. When I was 18, I flew to California alone. The thought of jetting off to a city I had never been to by myself initially felt daunting, but I realized it was one of the best things I could have done by the end of the trip. At the time, I was coping with a traumatic breakup and trying to figure out if I actually wanted to keep attending college. During my weekend in Los Angeles, I pushed myself out of my comfort zone by attending events in the city and spent time reflecting in my hotel room in an effort to gain clarity. Ultimately, my trip gifted me the much-needed solitude and time to clear my head and sort through the thoughts that flurried through my mind over the last few months. I returned home feeling more at peace and sure of what I wanted moving forward.
RETAIL
La Crosse Tribune

Ed Perkins on Travel: Black Friday gifts for travelers

“Black Friday” is upon us, and despite the expansion of its scope in recent years, heavy focus will still be on electronic gear. And the advent of a “let's have a big sale” on just about everything means a chance for you to load up early on deal-priced electronic gifts for travelers on your list.
TRAVEL
WNCT

Grand Strand, Pee Dee hotels busy amid holiday travel rush

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A lot of people are expected to be hitting the road — or the airport — for this Thanksgiving holiday, which could mean big business for hotels across the area. Expedia recently listed Myrtle Beach on its list of Top 10 Thanksgiving week travel destinations. “This week, we have a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NBC Connecticut

Traveling this Holiday Season? Know Your Flyer Rights

Tuesday is a peak travel day for folks traveling for their turkey. Bradley International Airport expects to see more than double the number of flyers this holiday than last during the height of the pandemic. So what do you need to know if you’re traveling by air?. “If a flight...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Taking Your Four-Legged Friend on Vacation? Here’s Each Airline’s Pet Restrictions

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When planning a vacation, there are many factors your need to consider, from destination and time of year to those all-important COVID guidelines and restrictions we have been accustomed to over the last two years. Another thing you need to decide is if you want to take your four-legged friend along with you for the adventure. Is the state or country you’re traveling to suitable? What are the airline restrictions?
PETS
matadornetwork.com

Where to travel in 2022 if you’re a Sagittarius

When choosing a vacation in 2021, why not pick your destination by zodiac travel? By looking at the elements of your star sign you can line up a trip that perfectly fits your personality. Last month we celebrated Scorpios and now we turn the focus to Sagittarius, the archer of the zodiac, the eternal adventurer and explorer.
TRAVEL
Volante

Travel while you’re young

Over the last week, I was able to go to Wyoming to see family for Thanksgiving. While not very far from my home, it was still a great experience. I got to see a bunch of animals not as common in South Dakota, and the scenery was amazing up in the mountains.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy