Nigella Lawson 'had to have her dress tweaked for her Good Housekeeping magazine cover to make her look more family friendly'

Nigella Lawson reportedly had to have the material of her dress tweaked when she posed on the cover of Good Housekeeping last year to keep the photo more 'family friendly.'

It is not known whether the TV chef, 61, was made aware of the changes which saw the editing team allegedly have to doctor the look of the Emelia Wickstead dress.

The festive shoot sees her in a red dress which skims her hips and has a stunning billowy top half.

Nigella Lawson, 61, reportedly had to have her dress tweaked when she posed on the cover of Good Housekeeping last year to keep the photo more 'family friendly.

A source told The Sun: 'The stylist had chosen an Emelia Wickstead dress for her but unfortunately it was quite a puffy, billowy number which made Nigella look rather too booby.'

They went on: 'Her chest looked out of proportion large and a little X Rated for a high-end family magazine. The digital team were called in to alter the dress.'

MailOnline has contacted Nigella's representatives for further comment.

A source told The Sun : 'The stylist had chosen an Emelia Wickstead dress for her but unfortunately it was quite a puffy, billowy number which made Nigella look rather too booby'; pictured 2008

The claims come after Nigella recalled the shocking moment MI5 stormed her kitchen after mistakenly fearing there had been an 'assassination attempt' on Salman Rushdie's life.

In an interview with The Sun, she recounted the bizarre tale which saw her invite her long-time pal Salman, 74, to dinner only for intelligence officers to assume the worse when her oven exploded.

Salman spent more than a decade in hiding after his 'blasphemous' 1988 novel The Satanic Verses led a Muslim leader to put a price on his head.

It is not known whether the TV chef was made aware of the changes which saw the editing team allegedly have to doctor the look of the Emelia Wickstead dress so it didn't show as much cleavage; pictured 2020 

She said: 'I’ve known Salman Rushdie since I was 23, and when he had to go into hiding because he had the Fatwa, he came to have dinner with me when I lived in a very little flat.

'Special Branch, who were protecting him, had to go and sit in my bedroom and wait there. When I was cooking, something went wrong with my oven and it kind of blew up, and I ended up looking like Lucille Ball.

'I had black-brown cheeks and of course Special Branch obviously thought there had been some sort of assassination attempt on him in my house. They all then stormed into the kitchen in an instant, so that probably is one of the worst blunders.'

They went on: 'Her chest looked out of proportion large and a little X Rated for a high-end family magazine. The digital team were called in to alter the dress' 

