Holiday Tree Lighting Events - San Diego 2021

Here are all of the locations throughout San Diego County where you can take part in a special tree lighting event to ring in the 2021 holiday season.

Skytower Tree Lighting with Rady Children's Hospital | December 3 at 4:30pm

Join us as special guests from Rady Children’s Hospital summon a little holiday magic to light our Skytower Tree of Lights for the kids spending the holidays in the hospital. Team SeaWorld is proud to partner with Rady Children’s Hospital and invites guests to join us as we fundraise for this incredible hospital. Make a donation and learn more about our upcoming Light the Way Celebration on December 16. Details HERE >>

Coronado Holiday Parade, Tree and Menorah Lighting | December 3 at 7 pm

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the holidays with a variety of cars, floats, groups and bands strolling down Orange Avenue to celebrate the holidays on Friday, Dec. 3. If you want to catch the tree and menorah lighting, head to Rotary Park at 7 pm. There will also be carol singing while the lights come on at the park. Details HERE >>

Encinitas Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting | December 4 at 5 pm

The City of Encinitas is rocking out this year for their holiday “Encinitas Rocks” parade, which will highlight music across generations. Prior to the parade a tree lighting ceremony will take place at The Lumberyard starting at 5 pm and Santa is expected to be there to help ring in the season. If you plan to watch the parade, the city is asking that all parade participants and spectators wear face coverings. Details HERE >>

Little Italy Christmas Tree Lighting & Christmas Village | December 4 from 4 – 8 pm

Two trees will be shining brightly this year thanks to the Little Italy Association. Festivities at Little Italy’s Christmas Village will be going on from 4 pm to 8 pm and will include vendors, live music and more. If you want to catch the traditional Italian countdown tree lighting, it will be happening at Piazza della Famiglia at 6:30 pm. Details HERE >>

Ramona’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting | December 4 from 5 – 8 pm

For 29 years, the Ramona Chamber of Commerce has been holding a tree lighting event-- and this year is no different. This year's event will includes vendors, kids crafts, photos with Santa, live performers and more. The tree lighting itself will happen at 6 pm If you are not able to make it, don’t worry. You can enjoy the festive event through Facebook live. Details HERE >>

San Marcos Tree Lighting | December 4 from 1 – 7pm

The City of San Marcos is decking the halls from 1 pm to 7 pm. A special guest from the North Pole is available for photos until 4:30 pm. There will also be vendors selling various goods and snacks, along with crafts and activities. The annual tree lighting will happen at 5:35 pm. Hint: the city urges you to not miss the ‘snow’ after the tree is lit! Details HERE >>

Del Mar Village North Pole by the Sea Tree Lighting | December 5 from 3 – 5pm

You can write your letter to Santa this year while you wait for the tree lighting at North Pole by the Sea in Del Mar Village. The holiday festivities will be going on from 3 pm to 5 pm and include hot chocolate for kids during the tree lighting at 5 pm, with a visit from Santa himself. It will take place at the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar, where they will also have drink specials for adult visitors. Details HERE >>

Scripps Ranch Holiday Toy Drive and Tree Lighting | December 5 at 3 - 5pm

Pull out those cozy winter coats, grab your family and friends, and come down to Jerabek Park and enjoy what makes Scripps Ranch so special. The tradition that we hold dearly is our annual tree lighting ceremony. You’re invited to be part of this special holiday event. Details HERE >>

3 - 4:15 pm Kid crafts, bake sale, Toys for Tots, and visit with Santa

Kid crafts, bake sale, Toys for Tots, and visit with Santa 4:15 - 5:00 pm Girl Scout and SRCA program begins with the tree lighting and sing along

Solana Beach Holiday Tree Lighting | December 6 from 4:30 - 6:30pm

To celebrate the start of the holiday season, the City of Solana Beach's Parks and Recreation Commission hosts the annual free family friendly event, Holiday Tree Lighting Event, at Fletcher Cove Park. Once the switch is flipped by the Mayor and the City Council, the tree lights come on, and all eyes watch for Santa's arrival by fire-truck escort. Children will have the chance to ask Santa for that most important gift and to remind him just how good they've been all year. Details HERE >>

Poway Christmas in the Park Tree Lighting | December 11 from 3:30 – 8:30pm

The City of Poway invites you to join us on Saturday, December 11 from 3:30 to 8:30 pm, for an old-fashioned holiday tradition. This free event will take you back in time with caroling, live music, horse-drawn hayrides, and so much more. Purchase tasty holiday treats, finish your Christmas shopping at the craft boutique, or board the Poway Midland Railroad for a night-time ride around the park. Children of all ages will enjoy the free crafts, model trains and of course a visit with Santa.

Join us for the annual lighting of the community Christmas tree at 5:15 pm, followed by Santa’s arrival. The event is sponsored by the City of Poway and the Old Poway Park Action Committee. Admission is free, train is available for a nominal fee. Details HERE >>