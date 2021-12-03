Fancy Friday at Keewahdin Elementary

Mrs. Goeglein is a teacher that touches the lives of her students in a multitude of ways. As you enter her classroom, you see important life skills posted at the front of her room. These are not just posted but are the foundation of her classroom linked to skills and behavior needed to succeed in the world. She connects everything students do to these life skills. You will see beautiful artwork and a current hands-on project her students are working on. She is gifted at creating activities that integrate more than one subject matter to help students synthesize information. She is an amazing artist and musician who interweaves art into academics at every chance deepening student understanding and creativity. Then you would see her and the light that comes from her when she teaches. She loves and cares about her students and it shows in her interactions with them each day. She carries in materials, props, and other unusual items daily that will spark creative thinking or helps students’ ideas flow. Students in her class cannot help but to be engaged at the highest level and her end-of-year scores show it. She has taught for many years but is the most open to learning new ideas that will help her students grow to the highest level. She has motivated and inspired so many students and colleagues along her teaching journey!

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO