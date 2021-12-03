Fancy Friday at Keewahdin Elementary

Willow Road Elementary students wrapped up their Kindness Spirit Week earlier this month. Students and staff took part in a kindness-themed activity each day throughout the week. For Powered by Kindness Monday, kids dressed up in their favorite superhero costume. For Peace, Love, and Kindness Tuesday, the hallways were awash in audacious colors as students walked about in rainbow tie-dye shirts. Kindness is a Team Sport Wednesday was a day for students to wear a favorite team shirt or sports jersey. On Thursday, schools were closed for Veterans Day, but when doors reopened on Friday, students came to school wearing their favorite school shirt or color for Willow Wildcats Choose Kindness Day.
