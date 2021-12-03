ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Fancy Friday at Keewahdin Elementary

ebw.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFancy Friday, a movement started by a kindergartener at...

ebw.tv

miamisprings.com

Thanksgiving Celebration at Springview Elementary

The Springview Elementary School family shared some of the many things they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving Season. Here’s some of the things Springview Elementary was thankful for:. AMAZING TEAM. FREEDOM. Preferred Partner. SPRINGVIEW PTA. FOOD. ARTISTS. SPRINGVIEW FAMILY. COUNSELOR. STUDENTS, FAMILIES, AND TEACHERS.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
wylienews.com

Dodd Elementary rezoned

Sometimes change is inevitable, especially in a growing school district such as Wylie. Students attending Dodd Elementary School will attend Smith Elementary beginning in the 2022-23 school year. The board approved the rezoning Dodd Elementary, as well as a slew of other items, in the Nov. 15 regular meeting. Casey...
WYLIE, TX
Herald Community Newspapers

Willow Elementary focuses on kindness

Willow Road Elementary students wrapped up their Kindness Spirit Week earlier this month. Students and staff took part in a kindness-themed activity each day throughout the week. For Powered by Kindness Monday, kids dressed up in their favorite superhero costume. For Peace, Love, and Kindness Tuesday, the hallways were awash in audacious colors as students walked about in rainbow tie-dye shirts. Kindness is a Team Sport Wednesday was a day for students to wear a favorite team shirt or sports jersey. On Thursday, schools were closed for Veterans Day, but when doors reopened on Friday, students came to school wearing their favorite school shirt or color for Willow Wildcats Choose Kindness Day.
WILLOW, NY
knopnews2.com

Cody Elementary Christmas ornament

FULL VIDEO: NAACP responds UNL curriculum controversy. Nebraska NAACP members responded Monday, Dec. 1, 2021, to the controversy between Gov. Pete Ricketts and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Greene over comments relating to the university's cultural curriculum. NAACP statement on UNL curriculum controversy. Updated: 8 hours ago. Omaha NAACP President Michael Williams...
EDUCATION
keypennews.org

Evergreen Elementary Open House

The Peninsula School District officially welcomed its third of four new buildings this year with a formal ribbon-cutting and public tour at Evergreen Elementary the evening of Nov. 8. It is the first new school built on the Key Peninsula in decades. The master of ceremonies was fifth-grader and Evergreen...
EDUCATION
theartofeducation.edu

Sculpture Ideas for Early Elementary

1 Choose from a range of sculpture project ideas appropriate for early elementary students. 2 Discover tips and techniques for building sculptures with various materials. 3 Identify options for preparing and organizing classroom space and student work when working with sculptural media. Planning and implementing sculpture projects with your youngest...
DESIGN
kslnewsradio.com

Michelle Goeglein, Woodstock Elementary

Mrs. Goeglein is a teacher that touches the lives of her students in a multitude of ways. As you enter her classroom, you see important life skills posted at the front of her room. These are not just posted but are the foundation of her classroom linked to skills and behavior needed to succeed in the world. She connects everything students do to these life skills. You will see beautiful artwork and a current hands-on project her students are working on. She is gifted at creating activities that integrate more than one subject matter to help students synthesize information. She is an amazing artist and musician who interweaves art into academics at every chance deepening student understanding and creativity. Then you would see her and the light that comes from her when she teaches. She loves and cares about her students and it shows in her interactions with them each day. She carries in materials, props, and other unusual items daily that will spark creative thinking or helps students’ ideas flow. Students in her class cannot help but to be engaged at the highest level and her end-of-year scores show it. She has taught for many years but is the most open to learning new ideas that will help her students grow to the highest level. She has motivated and inspired so many students and colleagues along her teaching journey!
EDUCATION
Moulton Advertiser

Construction begins at Moulton Elementary

School officials said the first week of student pick-up and drop-off changes at Moulton Elementary ran smoothly after construction at the school began last week. Changes to car rider lines and earlier bus loading and unloading began last Tuesday after a demolition project on the 1936 portion of Moulton Elementary School began last week, according to Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
MOULTON, AL
Education
WLUC

Hancock Elementary parades for Thanksgiving

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the Thanksgiving holiday break and Hancock’s Barkell Elementary celebrated with a second-grade parade on Tuesday. Second-graders ran a mock Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with balloons and songs in the halls. The students spent Monday learning about the history of Thanksgiving and the pilgrim voyage. But,...
HANCOCK, MI
saratogasun.com

Chopping it up at Hanna Elementary

At 1 p.m. on Friday, the Hanna Elementary School (HES) hosted a culinary activity not often seen in Carbon County, and Wyoming for that matter. HES teachers and staff created a learning experience for all its grades using food. 6th grade teacher Jackie Jones said the staff wanted to have...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Latham is elementary teacher of the year

Mary Catherine Latham, a kindergarten teacher at New Albany Elementary School, has been selected as the New Albany Elementary School Teacher of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year. Pictured with Latham is Gwyn Russell, NAES Principal.
NEW ALBANY, MS
pfeiffer.edu

Cybersecurity Goes Elementary

Girls in three fourth grade classes at E.D. Koontz Elementary School in Salisbury, N.C. became “junior cryptologists” this fall, having participated in “CryptoComics,” a special course taught by students from Pfeiffer University’s Department of Education in partnership with the College of Education at the University of Florida. CryptoComics, created at...
DECATUR, GA
kslnewsradio.com

Cristina Tenney, Forbes Elementary

Cristina is the teacher of the 1st-3rd grade, small group Autism class. She has to teach all of her students on a different level and does a fantastic job! She cares deeply about each students hobbies and passions. Most of all, she loves the kids. I always feel comforted knowing my child is with someone who loves them and takes good care of them even when he is not the easiest student!
EDUCATION
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth putting a pause on vaccine requirements

COLUMBUS, OH
wdnonline.com

West Elementary

West Elementary hosted a "Colonial Day” for students. Participants dressed in colonial-era garments and played traditional games. This pictures was taken from the November 28, 2001, edition of the Weatherford Daily News.
WEATHERFORD, OK
Greensburg Daily News

Elementary teachers honored

GREENSBURG — Greensburg Elementary first grade teacher Erin Buening and North Decatur Elementary second grade teacher Linda Smith have been honored as “Master Teachers” by the EPIC Master Teacher Ambassador Program.{p dir=”ltr”}The online program EPIC Reading is becoming an important resource for many local teachers working with pre-K to sixth-grade reading students.
GREENSBURG, IN
WSVN-TV

Buck crashes into elementary classroom

SPRINGFIELD, Tennessee (WSMV) — A new student caught everyone by surprise at a Robertson County elementary school Tuesday morning, except it wasn’t a person – it was a deer. The big buck crashed through an emergency exit at Westside Elementary School, locking itself inside a classroom overnight. Kaleb Stratton, a...
ANIMALS

