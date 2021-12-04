ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask The Expert: Why do Diabetics have a harder time with COVID-19?

By David Rancken, Kristin Diaz
It's a frightening statistic, and it might open a few eyes about how other conditions can make COVID-19 even worse. The Houston Health Department reports that more than half of the people that died from COVID, all shared one trait. They all had diabetes and a quarter of the fatal victims were obese.

On Ask the Expert, Meridan Zerner, a Registered dietitian at the Cooper Clinic, joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the connection.

Texas Health
