Health

Brazil's Bolsonaro investigated for linking vaccine and AIDS

By DEBORA ALVARES - Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is facing a potential investigation into comments linking COVID-19 vaccines to AIDS....

Marietta Daily Journal

Bolsonaro’s foe in COVID-19 approach will run for Brazil presidency

SAO PAULO, Brazil — The governor of Brazil’s richest and most populous state was picked by the Brazilian Social Democracy Party as its candidate for next year’s election challenging President Jair Bolsonaro. Joao Doria, governor of Sao Paulo, was declared the winner of Saturday’s primaries for the party known as...
whbl.com

Brazil health regulator calls for Africa travel restrictions, Bolsonaro dismissive

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian health regulator Anvisa recommended on Friday that travel be restricted from some African countries due to the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, but President Jair Bolsonaro appeared to dismiss such measures. Anvisa said its recommendation, which would need government approval to be implemented, was...
HuffingtonPost

Bolsonaro Launched A Trumpian Anti-Vaccine Campaign. Brazilians Got The Shot Anyway.

Far-right Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has warned that COVID-19 vaccines will turn people into crocodiles. He has spread conspiracies that the vaccine could give people AIDS. Bolsonaro has pointedly refused to get vaccinated himself ― at September’s United Nations summit in New York, he was the only major world leader present who said he had yet to take the jab.
US News and World Report

Brazil's Senate Approves Bolsonaro's Supreme Court Pick

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's Senate on Wednesday approved President Jair Bolsonaro's "terribly Evangelical" pick for a spot on the Supreme Court, adding a conservative voice to the 11-member panel to represent the views of the country's vast religious right. The Senate voted 47 to 32 to approve Andre Mendonca, the former...
Jair Bolsonaro
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro joins Liberal Party ahead of 2022 vote

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been without a political party since 2019, on Tuesday joined the right-wing Liberal Party (PL) ahead of 2022 elections. He won the presidency in 2018 with the Social Liberal Party (PSL), but resigned in November 2019 after a power struggle with its leadership.
Reuters

Brazil's Petrobras to cut fuel prices, Bolsonaro says

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - State-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will start lowering fuel prices as early as next week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview on Sunday published in news website Poder360. Bolsonaro did not give details about the move, but explained that the price reductions...
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
Reuters

Ukraine shows off U.S. military hardware, vows to fight off Russia

KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said his armed forces were capable of fighting off any Russian attack, as the country marked its national army day with a display of U.S. armoured vehicles and patrol boats. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged his "unwavering support"...
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
Americas
Brazil
