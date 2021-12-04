ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Malden man faces firearm charges in connection to standoff with Cambridge police

By Rosemary Ford
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Miguel A. Lorenzo, 31, of Malden, was arraigned and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 7.

A Malden man involved in a Nov. 19 standoff with Cambridge police, was arrested Thursday on firearm charges, according to a statement from authorities.

Miguel A. Lorenzo, 31, of Malden, was arraigned Friday on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of a firearm without a license as an armed career criminal, one count of possession of ammunition without a license as an armed career criminal, one count of carrying a loaded firearm and one count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to the statement.

Assistant Clerk Magistrate Daniel Flaherty ordered Lorenzo held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 7.

On Nov. 19, Cambridge police responded to Sciarappa Street after a report of gunshots at 2:12 a.m.

Police say that the suspect — later identified as Lorenzo— was then reportedly seen entering a house where an extended standoff with police took place.

Officers tried to communicate with Lorenzo to peacefully de-escalate the situation, according to the statement.

At the same time, police say officers evacuated the other occupants from the multi-floor residential building.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., Lorenzo was arrested without incident and taken to the police station, according to the statement.

No one was injured.

Police say a loaded firearm was recovered from the bed of a truck parked outside the residence and additional ballistic evidence was recovered on the ground near the house.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Somerville man charged with murder in stabbing death of Boston man

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. A Somerville man is being charged with murder in connection with a stabbing that happened there Thursday night. Around 10:38 p.m., police responded to Munroe Street after multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing, a press release from the Middlesex District...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston

Arrest made after reported stabbing aboard MBTA bus

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Transit police say they’ve arrested a suspect following a stabbing aboard an MBTA bus Thursday night. Police reported around 5:26 p.m. that the victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The incident reportedly happened near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Seaver Street.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston

Missing University of New Hampshire student Vincenzo Lirosi found dead

The 22-year-old's body was found Sunday by a search and rescue K-9 team. The body of Vincenzo Lirosi, a 22-year-old University of New Hampshire student reported missing on Saturday, was found Sunday afternoon, according to local police. Lirosi was last seen drinking with friends early Saturday morning, shortly after midnight....
DURHAM, NH
Boston

3 teenagers arrested after crashing stolen car in Holbrook

The crashed stolen car was reportedly filled with stolen packages. Three teenagers were arrested in Holbrook after they crashed a stolen car full of stolen packages, according to the Holbrook Police Department. The three also led police on a foot chase following the crash. The suspects include 18-year-old Romulald Bernard...
HOLBROOK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malden, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Malden, MA
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston

State police issue silver alert for missing Oxford man, 73

Daniel Ausmus was last seen around noon on Thursday while driving a white Nissan Altima, police said. State police have issued a silver alert for a 73-year-old Oxford man who was headed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and didn’t arrive. Daniel Ausmus was last seen around noon on...
OXFORD, MA
Boston

Police warn to watch out for drugged drinks in Boston bars

There has been an increase in the number of reports of drinks being doctored, according to the BPD. Boston police are warning those headed to local bars to be on the lookout for roofies, and other drugs that could be placed in their drinks. Ketamine and GHB have similar effects,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy