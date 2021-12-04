Malden man faces firearm charges in connection to standoff with Cambridge police

Miguel A. Lorenzo, 31, of Malden, was arraigned and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 7.

A Malden man involved in a Nov. 19 standoff with Cambridge police, was arrested Thursday on firearm charges, according to a statement from authorities.

Miguel A. Lorenzo, 31, of Malden, was arraigned Friday on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of a firearm without a license as an armed career criminal, one count of possession of ammunition without a license as an armed career criminal, one count of carrying a loaded firearm and one count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to the statement.

Assistant Clerk Magistrate Daniel Flaherty ordered Lorenzo held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 7.

On Nov. 19, Cambridge police responded to Sciarappa Street after a report of gunshots at 2:12 a.m.

Police say that the suspect — later identified as Lorenzo— was then reportedly seen entering a house where an extended standoff with police took place.

Officers tried to communicate with Lorenzo to peacefully de-escalate the situation, according to the statement.

At the same time, police say officers evacuated the other occupants from the multi-floor residential building.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., Lorenzo was arrested without incident and taken to the police station, according to the statement.

No one was injured.

Police say a loaded firearm was recovered from the bed of a truck parked outside the residence and additional ballistic evidence was recovered on the ground near the house.