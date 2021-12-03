ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BTS Wraps Up LA Concerts and Teases a 2022 Tour

By Alison Helms
showbizjunkies.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s a wrap, folks, Global superstars BTS just finished their sold-out four-night “Permission to Dance on Stage” concerts held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. BTS drew in fans from around the world, and even some famous faces were spotted in the audience during the four-night event. BTS...

NYLON

BTS' Army Showed Out In LA In Purple & Orange

“I’m excited to see Jimin in person. I want him to sweat on me and possibly spit.”. On Thanksgiving weekend 2021, the BTS ARMY couldn't have been more grateful or excited to see the global pop sensations live in concert for the first time since 2019’s “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour. Sunday night, Nov. 29, marked the second of four sold-out BTS shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the beloved K-pop 7-piece finally brought Permission To Dance On Stage to the stage, after the pandemic forced them to cancel their Map of the Soul world tour last year. Though the revered boy band wasn’t scheduled to hit the stage until the early evening, hundreds of BTS fans were already filling the massive grounds of the Los Angeles stadium, buying official merchandise, by noon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Megan Thee Stallion makes surprise appearance at BTS concert in LA

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS have finally performed their remix of ‘Butter’ live together. Earlier tonight (November 28, Pacific Time), the K-pop juggernauts surprised fans during the second night of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert in LA with an appearance by Megan Thee Stallion. Dressed in a pink one-piece outfit, Megan dropped by to perform her verse from the hit single, before joining the boyband as they danced to the final chorus of ‘Butter’.
THEATER & DANCE
Laist.com

BTS Is Back In LA At SoFi Stadium

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie and BTS Sound the Bell at L.A.’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Normally, it’d be a bad sign when patrons start walking out just two songs into a four-hour concert. But things are a little different when it’s BTS charged with opening the show, as the K-pop group was at the Jingle Ball at L.A.’s Forum Friday night. After BTS hit the stage right on the dot and performed two numbers — three, if you include an arena-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday to You,” as a cake arrived for Jin — small handfuls of satisfied ARMY members hit the exits, having already gotten what they came for. The 99% that stayed did not...
MUSIC
WUSA

BTS and James Corden Stop Traffic With Epic Crosswalk Concert

Sometimes in Los Angeles, magic just happens! The megahit K-Pop group BTS gave West Hollywood drivers a thrill with an epic Late Late Show crosswalk concert. The concert -- which was filmed on Tuesday, and is set to air in a future episode -- saw James Corden team up with BTS to perform some of their biggest hits right in the middle of traffic, as drivers waited at red lights.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Tens of thousands of fans line up in front of SoFi Stadium a day before BTS's concert in L.A.

One exclusive media outlet reported on the 1 km long line of fans waiting outside SoFi Stadium, one day before BTS's concert in Los Angeles. BTS's upcoming concert 'Permission to Dance On Stage- Live Play' in Los Angeles is gathering excitement from many fans. In the early morning of November 26 KST, tens of thousands of fans gathered around SoFi Stadium, where BTS will be holding their concert, to purchase merchandise goods. Presales for BTS's merchandise goods opened one day before the concert, and fans stood in a line that was longer than 1km.
THEATER & DANCE
Middletown Press

BTS Lights Up L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on Night One of Permission to Dance Tour

Not one person should be surprised to learn that BTS certainly knows how to put on a dazzling performance. From the front row all the way up to seats in the upper levels, everyone in attendance gets an up-close and personal view of their favorite k-pop supergroup thanks to a massive video screen viewable from anywhere in the 70,000-capacity stadium.
THEATER & DANCE
celebrityaccess.com

Ed Sheeran, Old Dominion, And The Go-Gos Lined Up To Wrap SiriusXM’s Small Stage Concert Series For 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Satellite radio broadcaster SiriusXM and digital music streaming platform Pandora announced the latest round of artist performances from the Small Stage concert series. Newly announced shows include British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, New Wave legends The Go-Go’s and the country-rock quartet Old Dominion. Ed Sheeran is lined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
allkpop.com

Fans are left in awe of Jin's live vocals at BTS's concert in LA

BTS's held their first concert in LA since the start of the pandemic. The thousands of fans were thrilled to see them and enjoy the live performance. Jin has been getting lots of attention for his live vocals for a long time. However, because of the pandemic, thousands of fans got to hear him live for the first time ever. Even before the concert started, people have already been anticipating hearing Jin's "silver vocals" in person as he is always the one who gets special attention from the public when BTS performs live.
MUSIC
Argentina
Times and Democrat

BTS 'emotional beyond words' for live concerts in LA

Korean pop sensation BTS, known for such hits as "Butter" and "Dynamite," is in Los Angeles to perform their first in-person concerts since the start of the pandemic, drawing tens of thousands of fans to stand in a line outside of SoFi Stadium that spirals out over a mile long.
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

BTS to livestream their upcoming Los Angeles concert

BTS previously credited their fans for helping them through the pandemic and, to thank them, they will livestream their upcoming concert to the world. The K-pop sensations took over Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium this past weekend, which marked the first time in two years since they performed in front of a live audience. The group is cycling up for another two-day takeover this week, with concerts set for Wednesday, December 1, and Thursday, December 2.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

The 9 Best Moments From BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage LA Concert

It’s high time for BTS to return to the big stage! In their first string of live concerts since 2019, BTS flew to Los Angeles, where they planned a series of four concerts over two weeks on Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Dec. 1, and Dec. 2. The first two nights were jam-packed with surprise moments, their best hits, and lots of love from the ARMY, who traveled near and far to attend. There were so many epic moments during BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage LA concerts, and these were the highlights.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

BTS's Jungkook sets the stage on fire by trending at #1 Worldwide for his powerful vocals & performance on 'PTD On Stage' LA Concert Day 1

BTS won ARMYs hearts with their performances on the first day of their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' LA Concert in SoFi Stadium. The setlist included their new titles as well as their old nostalgic songs, i.e., Permission To Dance, Life Goes On, Fake Love, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fire, WAB: The Eternal, and Love Myself: Answer.
THEATER & DANCE
coloradotimesnews.com

BTS Rules California with their Live Concert in 2 Years

Fans lined up for concert in Los Angeles and everyone was thrilled to see them again. BTS has finally kicked off its live concert series “Permission to Dance on Stage” with 50,000 fans that packed SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on 27th Saturday. The megahit Kpop group BTS will hold four “Permission to Dance on Stage” concerts at this stadium on November 27th-28th and December 1st-2nd. This live concert was their first in-person concert ever since a show in Seoul in October 2019, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years since its last performances in front of a live crowd, BTS made a big return in Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kpopstarz.com

#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA: Grandpa ARMY Spotted Enjoying BTS' Concert

Everybody seems to love BTS. People of all ages flocked to the SoFi stadium to watch their "Permission To Dance on Stage - LA" concert, and one of them was a grandpa!. Grandpa ARMY Spotted at BTS' 'Permission To Dance On Stage - LA' Concert. On November 27 and 28,...
THEATER & DANCE

