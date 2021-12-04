ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klosh Group hires Reynolds as marketing director

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 3 days ago

Valerie Reynolds has joined Klosh Group as director of marketing and business development. She...

Inside Indiana Business

Telamon Energy Hires Director of Business Development

Telamon Energy has hired Gerami Pennyman as director of business development. He has more than 15 years of experience in energy sales with Constellation, Vectren Energy, and most recently served an energy service representative for Willdan. Pennyman holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Mishcon Hires First Group CFO Ahead of IPO

Mishcon de Reya Group has hired its first chief financial officer ahead of its initial public offering. It has added Matt Hotson, CFO at European investor and asset manager Arrow Global, to the inaugural role as it prepares to list on the London Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

LINDAL Group Names North American Sales Director

LINDAL Group has named Dave Murphy sales director in North America. He will be based in Columbus, Indiana. Murphy has spent the past 15 years in senior sales, business development and customer relationship leadership roles in the packaging sector. He previously held posts at Amcor, Essentra, DS Smith and Huhtamaki...
COLUMBUS, IN
connectcre.com

Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions Hires Two Senior Directors

Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions (AMPS) hired Joshua Lewin and Fritz Kemerling as senior directors. Lewin joins AMPS from Isaacs and Company, where he advised retail tenants and owners for 17 years. Kemerling joins from L3 Capital, where he served as principal in the New York office. “We are excited...
BUSINESS
toledo.com

TMA Hires First Director of Brand Strategy

Gary Gonya has been selected as the Toledo Museum of Art’s first director of brand Strategy, in a role that will report to the Museum’s director. His appointment began on Monday, Nov. 29. TMA’s strategic plan aims to make the Toledo Museum of Art the model art museum in the...
TOLEDO, OH
Inside Indiana Business

Willow Marketing Adds Creative Director

Indianapolis-based Willow Marketing has hired Eric Gray as creative director. Gray most recently served as associate creative director for Caldwell VanRiper in Indianapolis. “We are so excited by the new energy and talent Eric will bring to our team, and our clients’ projects,” said Kim Jones, senior vice president and partner at Willow Marketing. “We’re sad to say goodbye to Mark after so many years as part of the Willow family, but are thrilled that his legacy of leadership and innovative, outside-the-box approach to creative work will be carried on by Eric.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
elpasoinc.com

Cushman & Wakefield hires El Paso senior director

Global commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has hired Linda Powers, MAI, CCIM, R/W-AC, as senior director in its valuation and advisory practice. Though part of the Houston team, she will work from El Paso where she will serve the El Paso and southern New Mexico areas. Powers has experience in both self-storage and multifamily appraisal and is approved by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to perform market studies for the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. She is MAP certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Before joining the firm, Powers owned her own company, The Powers Group. She will continue to produce appraisals for her clients, as well as those of Cushman & Wakefield. Powers is a member of the boards of the Appraisal Institute and the Greater El Paso Chapter of CCIM.
EL PASO, TX
Daily Journal of Commerce

CIDA names Everett its marketing manager

Sharon Everett has joined CIDA as marketing manager. She has been in the architecture, engineering and construction industry since 2009; her marketing experience was with a cost estimating firm and general commercial construction companies. Everett works with the team to pursue projects and awards, track leads, and perform general marketing duties.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Daily Journal of Commerce

CIDA hires Snider as BIM manager

Jim Snider has joined CIDA as BIM manager. He has experience involving BIM modeling for higher education, hospitality, health care, assisted living, historic preservation and commercial projects. Snider will help the CIDA team with BIM modeling and projects’ technology needs. Please send your announcements for DJC People to djcpeople@djcOregon.com.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

R. Agency hires former Frank director as MD

Laura Jones, who has joined R. Agency as managing director, was previously managing director of Frank PR Australia, and prior to that a director at Frank in London, and has held senior roles at Karmarama and Ogilvy. In her new role, she will report to R. Agency founder Rebecca Ridge.
BUSINESS
Daily Journal of Commerce

Virtual forum geared to building professionals

The Society for Marketing Professional Services’ Oregon chapter is bringing together business industry leaders to discuss expansions into uncharted territories. The virtual event is scheduled for Dec. 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Architecture, engineering and construction industry professionals will inform attendees: how growth initiatives can be implemented, how certain frameworks were used by other firms and what potential challenges could be looming for expanding businesses.
CONSTRUCTION
Norwalk Hour

5 Things to Look For When Hiring a Marketing Agency

Marketing helps create your brand image, promote your service, reach potential customers, engage existing clients, boost sales and propel growth. With tens of thousands of companies offering these services worldwide, deciding on the best agency to hire is no easy task. To help you make the best decision, let's begin...
ECONOMY
rejournals.com

Indianapolis’ Schmidt Associates hires marketing manager

Indianapolis-based Schmidt Associates, a regional architectural, engineering, and interior design firm specializing in K-12, higher education, community and healthcare spaces, has hired Julie Kost as marketing manager | associate. A graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University, Kost began her career in student loan servicing as a manager of marketing services for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
county10.com

The Wyoming SBDC Network is hiring an Advising & Education Director – Riverton

The Community Navigator program’s overall focus is to strengthen outreach to underserved businesses by partnering with organizations with established relationships and experience within their communities. The Community Navigator Pilot Program is designed to provide high quality technical assistance with pandemic relief programs and recovery services to small businesses and entrepreneurs. Recovery services can include financial assistance, access to capital, contracting and procurement assistance, marketing, operations, and business development, export and industry specific training, among other areas of technical assistance to aid businesses in stabilization and expansion. The focus of this position is to provide business advising, resources, training, and education to support underserved small businesses, including micro and rural businesses, with emphasis on those owned by women, minorities, veterans and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Programming will focus on supporting communities where English is a second language and will offers technical assistance in languages other than English.
RIVERTON, WY
franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s Hires Steve Clough As Director Of Franchise Development

National Pizza Franchise Adds Seasoned Industry Leader To Executive Team. November 29, 2021 // Franchising.com // MADISON HEIGHTS, MI - Hungry Howie’s Pizza, the originator of the Flavored Crust Pizza®, announces the appointment of Steve Clough as the brand’s new Director of Franchise Development. He is a graduate of Western Michigan University and brings a diversified career with more two decades of leadership experience to Hungry Howie’s. Steve has an extensive background in print marketing, sales management, new business development, and franchise development. Specializing in fostering relationships with multi-unit franchisees, Steve will lead Hungry Howie’s franchise growth initiatives.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Inside Indiana Business

Ambrose Property Group Hires Senior VP

Ambrose Property Group has hired Pat Walsh as senior vice president of development. He spent the past 15 years at Duke Realty where he most recently led construction and development teams. Walsh holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Indiana University.
BUSINESS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

NCTF hires venture fund vet as managing director

After a national search, a Grand Rapids venture fund focused on boosting minority-owned businesses hired its first managing director and soon will be ready to make its first investments. The New Community Transformation Fund (NCTF) board of directors said Tuesday, Nov. 8, it hired Ollie Howie for the managing director...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Historical Society hires executive director from within

Amanda Fisher recently left the position, which she held since 2018, for a job at Simmons University. Kalloch has been with the Society since 2011 when she started as a graduate-student intern working to make collections available for research. As executive director, Kalloch will manage daily operations of the Society and work with the Board to implement its strategic vision.
WELLESLEY, MA
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Michigan Women Forward hires business development director

A women’s community development organization created and filled a new business development role. Michigan Women Forward (MWF) — a statewide organization with locations in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Detroit — recently hired Ana Jose for the newly created role of business development director. Jose oversees all entrepreneurship programs and business...
MICHIGAN STATE

