Klosh Group hires Reynolds as marketing director

The Community Navigator program’s overall focus is to strengthen outreach to underserved businesses by partnering with organizations with established relationships and experience within their communities. The Community Navigator Pilot Program is designed to provide high quality technical assistance with pandemic relief programs and recovery services to small businesses and entrepreneurs. Recovery services can include financial assistance, access to capital, contracting and procurement assistance, marketing, operations, and business development, export and industry specific training, among other areas of technical assistance to aid businesses in stabilization and expansion. The focus of this position is to provide business advising, resources, training, and education to support underserved small businesses, including micro and rural businesses, with emphasis on those owned by women, minorities, veterans and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Programming will focus on supporting communities where English is a second language and will offers technical assistance in languages other than English.
