December kicks off with 9 straight days of palindromes

KTAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — December is here and, in addition to holiday excitement, the month also kicked off with a sequence of rare dates. The final month of the year started with...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

41nbc.com

Cool conditions kick off the final days of November

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A weak cold front has brought cool temperatures to the Peach State for the final Monday of November. Sunday night began with plenty of cloud cover over Middle GA. These quickly cleared out as the overnight hours went by, leading to clear skies by sunrise this morning. Temperatures got relatively chilly, bottoming out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wind chills were about 5 degrees cooler than that in most locations. The wind, coming in from the northwest overnight, will predominantly blow from the north-northwest today with breezes hanging in the 5-10 mph range. Gusts could reach speeds in excess of 15 mph at times today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 50s with a couple of more southern cities climbing into the lower 6os. Our skies will remain clear through the day as well as tonight. The winds will back off to about 5 mph overnight tonight with a slight shift back to the northwest. Combined with the clear skies, low temperatures will fall below freezing across Middle GA by Tuesday morning.
MACON, GA
KTUL

December kicks off with record warmth across the Plains

Tulsa, Okla (KTUL) — December began feeling more like early October in Green Country. A persistent high pressure aloft combined with south winds and clear skies sent temperatures over 20 degrees above average. The 30-average high temperature based off of data from 1991 to 2020 is 55 degrees in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KTAL

Mudbugs complete sweep of Amarillo with 4-0 win

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After over a month away from home the Shreveport Mudbugs made the most of their homecoming, defeating the Amarillo Wranglers 4-0 Saturday night at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum. After a scoreless first period, Gunner Moore and Jake Mack scored second period goals to give Shreveport...
NHL

