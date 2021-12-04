Woman confirmed to have first omicron variant case in New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The New Jersey Department of Health confirms that someone who traveled to the state of New Jersey has the first identified omicron variant COVID-19 case in the state.

The woman, who is fully vaccinated and from Georgia, tested positive on Sunday and was treated at an emergency department in a North Jersey hospital. She has remained in isolation.

The woman had returned from recent travel in South Africa, where numerous cases have been found.

Word about this case came on the same day as the first confirmed omicron variant case in Philadelphia , and a short time after the first five cases found in New York and Long Island.

“The Omicron variant is among us and we need to take steps to stop its spread. It is vital that residents remain as vigilant as possible as we await more information about the variant,” said Gov. Phil Murphy in a statement.

“Vaccinations and mask wearing have proven to be an effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and I urge everyone ages 18 and over to receive a booster," added Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

“We are still learning about the Omicron variant, but we have tools to stop the spread of the virus, most important among them is to get vaccinated and get a booster dose. The public should continue to mask up, get tested if they have symptoms, physically distance, avoid crowded events, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.”