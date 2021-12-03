Reports: Clemson's Dan Radakovich emerges in Miami AD search

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich has emerged as a leading name in the University of Miami's search for a new AD.

Multiple reports from publications across the United States linked Radakovich to the position on Friday evening. The Oregonian's John Canzano first reported the potential move.

Radakovich has numerous links to the Hurricanes: He earned his master’s degree in business administration from Miami in 1982 and started his first administrative job with the school in 1983 as an athletic business manager.

Clemson's athletic director since 2012, Radakovich oversaw an athletic department which produced one of college football's pre-eminent programs under head coach Dabo Swinney.

The Tigers had won just a single national championship (1981) prior to Radakovich's arrival and have since won two (2016, 2018).

Miami parted ways with previous athletic director Blake James on Nov. 15, a change which put Manny Diaz's position as football head coach further into question.

