ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Reports: Clemson's Dan Radakovich emerges in Miami AD search

By Eric J. Wallace, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muYo4_0dDidIoY00

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich has emerged as a leading name in the University of Miami's search for a new AD.

Multiple reports from publications across the United States linked Radakovich to the position on Friday evening. The Oregonian's John Canzano first reported the potential move.

Radakovich has numerous links to the Hurricanes: He earned his master’s degree in business administration from Miami in 1982 and started his first administrative job with the school in 1983 as an athletic business manager.

Clemson's athletic director since 2012, Radakovich oversaw an athletic department which produced one of college football's pre-eminent programs under head coach Dabo Swinney.

The Tigers had won just a single national championship (1981) prior to Radakovich's arrival and have since won two (2016, 2018).

Miami parted ways with previous athletic director Blake James on Nov. 15, a change which put Manny Diaz's position as football head coach further into question.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comment came amid a barrage of Chinese criticism of the announcement by the Biden administration on Monday. Zhao on...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Radakovich
Person
John Canzano
Person
Dabo Swinney
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

189
Followers
307
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy