CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Sunday morning, the omicron variant was reported in more than a dozen U.S. states. The virus was first reported in South Africa in November. While it's still too early for researchers to understand exactly how the virus behaves compared to other COVID-19 variants, they are starting to better understand it. Based on preliminary research, scientists believe the virus is more transmissible than the delta variant but does not cause more severe illness.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO