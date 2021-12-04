Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Miami Heat (14-9) play against the Indiana Pacers (16-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 3, 2021
Miami Heat 113, Indiana Pacers 104 (Final)
Top Rookies on Fri
Franz Wagner, 17 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl
Chris Duarte, 15 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl
Alperen Sengun, 13 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 1 blk
Herb Jones, 13 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk
Evan Mobley, 6 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast, 3 blk – 12:28 AM
The Clippers’ offense has gone through stages of heat checks tonight. Marcus Morris early, Hartenstein to start the fourth, and now Luke Kennard with two threes in the last two minutes for a 116-111 lead on the Lakers. – 12:21 AM
Bucks’ injury report for Saturday vs. visiting Heat:
— Giannis Antetokounmpo, doubtful (calf).
— DeMarcus Cousins, probable (foot)
— George Hill, probable (knee)
— Brook Lopez, out (back)
— Donte DiVincenzo, out (ankle)
— Semi Ojeleye, out (calf) – 12:16 AM
Mario Cristobal says he hasn’t talked to anybody about Miami.
“Oregon is working on some stuff……….” – 12:06 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
This is play @AlexGoldenNBA is referring to… a flat screen that flips from an inside ballscreen to outside ballscreen. Leads to a layup. Sabonis gets up too high and on the wrong side. Can’t recover. He was still heated over a kick ball on the previous play #PacersHeat pic.twitter.com/vIr58g0JDX – 11:27 PM
SOUND ON
Duncan Robinson breaking through and Omer Yurtseven breaking out
Posting the film dive a little sooner than usual…
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/0xhf1a7Lms – 11:05 PM
Joe was feeling that one. Heat check swishes, he’s got 9p, Jazz have a season-high 22 made 3s, and they lead 109-104 with 8:15 to play. – 11:04 PM
This game right now is the effort from the Miami game and the perseverance to stick to the plan from the Toronto game. Now let’s see if they can close this out against the best team they’ve faced this season – 11:04 PM
The Miami version of Josh Richardson that used to kill the Celtics is in the building. – 10:59 PM
In ABC, Chris and Kirk saying this Oregon’s 31-3 in progress loss to Utah reminds them of Miami “not showing up” against UNC last December. There is no magic elixir to solve UM football. But Cristobal’s overall body of work has convinced UM decision makers that he’s an upgrade – 10:59 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
For the last time: Ty Thompson is talented. He could become great. But by all accounts from my sources, as well as third-party sources and others with sources: HE. WAS. NOT. READY.
If you think he was ready, yet Mario held him back, then you should want MC to leave for Miami. – 10:58 PM
Avenged our OT loss from earlier this season in Indy. See tonight’s win Through The Lens 📸 – 10:45 PM
When Kyle Lowry was asked about setting up Yurtseven, he said, “Put him in a spot to be successful. Don’t put him in a position where he’s gonna be unsuccessful.”
“I did it once tonight and I felt bad. He got his shot blocked and I just said don’t do it again.”
Here’s the play: pic.twitter.com/ckOE1j4p0J – 10:39 PM
Pacers center Myles Turner after another loss:
“Eventually you got to put your foot down and do something about it, man. We can’t be an organization or a team that accepts mediocrity. And that’s what we’ve been playing like. So we got to up the ante — somehow, some way.” – 10:29 PM
#YURTSZN is in full force. 🎰
Ömer played big minutes tonight with career highs across the board. pic.twitter.com/HyUrFR724i – 10:27 PM
Kyle Lowry:
“Gabe has done unbelievable the last few weeks.”
“Omer, kinda throwing him in the fire tonight, and he did a hell of a job…Got some reps and showed what he can do.”
Kyle Lowry:
“We just played extremely hard tonight…We’ve been embarrassed two times in a row before this one, so it was just we couldn’t get embarrassed again.”
Couldn’t have gotten the W without Lowry 😤
20 first-half points + key 3s and assists down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/5TJ3p3k6v3 – 10:17 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 113-104 victory in Indiana. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Another eventful road close.
2. Duncan Robinson regains his stroke.
3 Kyle Lowry sets the tone.
4. Tyler Herro makes shots when needed.
5. Omer Yurtseven has his moment. – 10:16 PM
All Miami has to do is get past December 15th with a decent record
To finish off the month: Orlando twice, Detroit twice, Indiana, San Antonio, Houston, Washington
This team will be just fine, and Jimmy Butler will be back real soon – 10:16 PM
Many different ways Duncan got his 24 points tonight: floaters, four 3s, putbacks and free throws. pic.twitter.com/4LNWq7wrCp – 10:10 PM
Tyler Herro on Duncan Robinson:
“I told him before the game, I had a feeling…It’s always good to see Duncan make shots, but I’m sure it’ll be normal for us here soon.” – 10:09 PM
Tyler Herro on the young guys are flourishing:
“It’s amazing, cause those guys are in there every single day with us, doing the same work, if not more.” – 10:08 PM
Duncan Robinson on his play tonight:
“It’s easy when you got people in your corner. Teammates, coaches.” – 10:05 PM
The Mechanic @Dewayne Dedmon has been holding it down in that starting spot
Points in the Paint // @vicopainting pic.twitter.com/n9F1MypInK – 9:58 PM
When that ‘HEATWIN’ promo hits 😁
#HEATWin final score – Miami 113, Indiana 104
🔥 Lowry: 26pts (6 3s), 9asts & 3rebs
🔥 Robinson: 24pts (4 3s)
🔥 Herro: 18pts & 5 rebs
🔥 Vincent: 12pts & 4asts
🔥 Yurtseven: 12pts, 5rebs & 2blks (all career highs) pic.twitter.com/U2DXeVzzwj – 9:47 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Omer Yurtseven:
“He’s been fully emersed into the Miami Heat development program…You can see his skill-set, it’s unique.”
A team with
Domantas Sabonis
Malcolm Brogdon
Myles Turner
Caris LeVert
is 9-16. pic.twitter.com/3MCpLQ9nrd – 9:46 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Duncan Robinson:
“82 game seasons are long. They can get noisy. All the story-lines, the ups and downs of peoples emotions with different things…At the end of the day, at the end of the season, Duncan’s shooting percentages will be right where it was at.” – 9:44 PM
A win made that 45-minute 4th quarter worth it. pic.twitter.com/HI5qJng8WH – 9:34 PM
Lowry, Robinson, Herro step up for shorthanded Heat in 113-104 victory in Indiana. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:34 PM
Heat win 113-104. Pacers got off to a poor start and never recovered.
They’ve have lost four straight games for the second time this season and 8 of their last 11. Plus, three rotational pieces are out.
Finally… two days between games. Wizards in Indy on Monday. – 9:33 PM
Winderman’s view: Fun instead of funk, plus other Heat-Pacers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:32 PM
🚨New Piece🚨
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Indiana
– Robinson’s shooting
– Lowry’s scoring
– Herro’s steadiness
– Yurtseven’s production
And more
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 9:31 PM
Heat beat the Pacers 113-104. Caris LeVert scored well with 27 points on 16 shots, but that’s about all the positives that can be taken from tonight. Little defensive urgency from the Pacers, who did nothing with their paint touches and put no pressure on Miami.
Pacers are 9-16. – 9:31 PM
PJ Tucker should get his tech removed for that lol – 9:28 PM
I want the Heat-Pacers game to get within 5 at the end so we can get a L2MR tomorrow. – 9:26 PM
Neither team is happy with officiating… Erik Spoelstra just challenged whose ball it is with 42 seconds left and the Heat up 11. – 9:26 PM
Technical fouls flying because apparently this game can never end. One on PJ Tucker, another on Erik Spoelstra. 42.1 to go, and the Heat are challenging the out of bounds ruling on the floor. – 9:26 PM
Kyle Lowry, on that Myles Turner foul not being ruled a flagrant: “That’s (bleeping) (bovine excrement).” – 9:24 PM
Final minutes in Indy. We lead 110-97 with 1:52 left. pic.twitter.com/4bIEhcKoIF – 9:19 PM
Duncan Robinson should be in right now – 9:17 PM
Omer Yurtseven is the 214th player in Heat history to score at least 10 points in a game. There are 22 others with exactly one such game for the Heat, and they are: pic.twitter.com/4P3sLAY0JU – 9:11 PM
If the Pacers can’t win at home against the “Heat”, it’s probably time to have some real conversations about where this group is going. Feels like they’re a little past their expiration date. – 9:10 PM
This is just the sixth instance of the Heat enjoying a 20-pont lead in Miami’s last 60 trips to Indiana. – 9:03 PM
This Heat team overcame “technical difficulties” without Jimmy and Bam
Just a big one for this group – 9:02 PM
Miami goes up by 20. There’s some boo birds in this stadium. Quite a few, actually. Rick Carlisle takes a timeout with 6:50 to play. Pacers have nothing going tonight. – 9:01 PM
I said before that Miami had frontrunners in every NBA award except Rookie of the Year
U were right @Alf954
They got the leader in that department too – 9:00 PM
Somes boos heard as the Pacers fall behind 101-83 to the Heat, who are without Butler and Adebayo. Rick Carlisle calls timeout with 9:04 left with the Heat shooting 57%.
Pacers being outscored 42-34 in the paint against a center-less team. – 8:56 PM
Man this Heat team needed this game
Lowry obviously still can score when he wants
Depth is competent
Oh, and Duncan can shoot – 8:55 PM
At the end of the third, #Cavs have a 99-72 lead.
At one point this quarter, the Cavs held a 36-point lead, which is their biggest lead of the season. They broke their previous biggest lead, which was 31 points versus both Dallas and Miami this week. – 8:53 PM
Omer Yurtseven has looked lost in his minutes
But he’s getting comfortable now
All young guys need is time – 8:50 PM
one quarter to go. pic.twitter.com/N6DDSnNAOI – 8:47 PM
Biggest development with this Heat team:
Tyler Herro going from the bottled up spark to the steady hand at 21 years old – 8:46 PM
Danilo Gallinari tallied 13 points in tonight’s first half – a season-high for points in either half (4-6 FG, 1-1 3FG, 4-4 FT).
The last time Gallinari scored 13-or-more points in either half was on 5/6/21 at Indiana (1st half). – 8:46 PM
Pacers trailing the Heat 92-81 after 3. They’re 0-10 this season when behind entering the 4th.
LeVert has 21, Turner with 18. Duncan Robinson leads all scorers with 24. – 8:46 PM
Heat up 11 after three quarters, 92-81. Miami has hit half their threes and adjusted to the Pacers ball pressure. Pacers, meanwhile, are struggling to find good looks from deep and can’t keep up. Need to keep pushing into the paint if you’re the blue and gold. – 8:45 PM
Heat 92, Pacers 81 going into fourth. Robinson with 24, Lowry with 23, Herro 18. – 8:44 PM
okay Myles!! 😤💪 pic.twitter.com/cFZX1dgRXe – 8:43 PM
Bucks injury report for Saturday night against the Heat:
– Lopez, DiVincenzo and Ojeleye are OUT.
– Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful (right calf soreness).
– DeMarcus Cousins (left foot soreness) and George Hill (right knee hyperextension) are probable. – 8:39 PM
That was a great stretch from Dedmon right there – 8:38 PM
Fourth foul on Sabonis with 3:30 to play in third, as Yurtseven enters again. – 8:36 PM
This defense from Indiana is high pick and roll heaven
It’s where Lowry and Herro thrive on the quick pull following the screen
Gotta keep drilling it – 8:30 PM
This has been a really strong game from PJ Tucker so far – 8:27 PM
Heat fans: you have Myles Turner at home pic.twitter.com/xKVp7bNXrV – 8:26 PM
Frank Vogel says he saw “a lot of Scottie Pippen” in Paul George when he coached him with the Pacers. – 8:24 PM
Big time buckets from Kyle with 20 points in the first 24 minutes 💪 pic.twitter.com/o4xMRgVuJy – 8:21 PM
Here are your @PointsBetIN Numbers at the Half 👇 pic.twitter.com/jlRyvon1qq – 8:17 PM
That Gabe 3 was a perfect way to end the half 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ljpyysLJWF – 8:16 PM
Lowry and Duncan combine for 7 first half threes
They combined for 4 triples over the last 2 games – 8:09 PM
Holding that lead steady. pic.twitter.com/BaOQnGPwsB – 8:08 PM
Heat lead the Pacers 62-55 at halftime. Heat started off hot and jumped out to a 7 point lead four minutes into the game, and they’ve cruised with that lead since. Pacers are getting the ball into the paint more tonight, but can’t do as much from there so far. – 8:06 PM
The role of Miami’s guards have always been to get back after the shot goes up
Lowry just sprints right to the basket for potential offensive boards every time
He just plays his own game – 8:06 PM
Up 13 early, Heat go into half up 62-55 on Pacers. Lowry with 20, Robinson 16, Herro 12. Might need one more contributor, with Butler and Adebayo out. – 8:05 PM
Kyle Lowry has done so much more in this first half than 20 points
Pulling defenders to the corner, finding rollers/shooters, and looks so much more energized overall
Just a great half from him – 8:04 PM
Oshae Brissett’s free throws this season are the weirdest thing. Above 75% in his first 2 seasons, down to 22.2% this year. – 8:03 PM
Pacers have figured something out defensively by sending more guys to Lowry coming around screens. Miami can’t generate as good of shots. They’ve cut the Heat lead to 2 with about 2 minutes left in the half. – 8:02 PM
👌👌👌
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/RdrwV1XT2W – 7:56 PM
42 of Miami’s 51 points from Lowry, Herro, Robinson – 7:54 PM
Several @BallySports regional networks are experiencing technical difficulties, they are working hard to fix it. We apologize for the broadcast interruptions during tonight’s game vs Indiana. – 7:48 PM
Omer Yurtseven also getting a chance tonight.
In fact, Tyler Herro currently out there in a lineup with Yurtseven, Martin, Strus and Vincent.
Not being sarcastic here, but were there times he was surrounded with more at Kentucky? – 7:46 PM
Bally Sports can’t seem to handle the Duncan Robinson breakout – 7:41 PM
Looking like ourselves on the court again. pic.twitter.com/5x6VrXIohG – 7:37 PM
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Duncan Robinson is back. – 7:37 PM
Heat lead 32-25 after one quarter. They shot lights out from deep and capitalized on the Pacers 5 turnovers. Pacers played Heat even after Sabonis returned to the court. – 7:37 PM
First 12 minutes in the books. pic.twitter.com/KfNMkapEml – 7:37 PM
THREE AND ONE
Duncan with 14 points in the first quarter 👌 pic.twitter.com/3j6SB8ewgH – 7:35 PM
Heat 32, Pacers 25 after one. Robinson with 14 for Heat, Lowry 11. – 7:35 PM
STEAL AND SLAM 💪
@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/4fxUrhv3XO – 7:33 PM
First time this season Udonis Haslem has played in a first quarter as Erik Spoelstra adjusts to the absence of Bam Adebayo. – 7:30 PM
Udonis Haslem (!!!) as Heat’s first big off the bench. – 7:27 PM
The way Kyle Lowry dares the officials not to call a charge is remarkable. Death glare even before whistle. – 7:27 PM
underway at home!
@Domantas Sabonis 🤝 @Caris LeVert pic.twitter.com/BG8K21W5Z8 – 7:27 PM
Gabe Vincent as Heat sixth man tonight. – 7:25 PM
Miami is still on fire – they’re 8/11 from the field and 6/8 from deep. Heat already up 9. Pacers have no trouble scoring, but a ton of trouble getting stops. – 7:23 PM
I watched Tyler Herro stand in the corner for the first 6 minutes
That’s when I knew Miami would be in a good spot
Now they’re looking to him, and 5 straight points – 7:23 PM
Kyle Lowry up to 11 points less than six minutes in. – 7:21 PM
All business tonight 💼
Kyle has 8 early points and is 3/3 from the floor. pic.twitter.com/kWroaRuHOu – 7:21 PM
Miami put PJ on Brogdon and Duncan on Turner
Turner letting them off the hook by standing on the perimeter before – 7:20 PM
Domas has checked into the game 🙏 – 7:18 PM
Sabonis now back for the Pacers, and in the game. – 7:18 PM
Domantas Sabonis just walked on to the court with his teammates. He’s checking in. Weird start, but he’s here. – 7:17 PM
Duncan and Lowry currently have double their combined points from the game against Cleveland – 7:17 PM
Per Pacers: Torrey Craig started in place of Domantas Sabonis, who is tending to a family matter and is questionable to play tonight. – 7:17 PM
Heat lead the Pacers 14-7 early. Miami is already 4/4 from deep. Pacers take a timeout. – 7:16 PM
Make it 2 for 2 on 3s for Robinson. The Heat needed more from Robinson and Lowry. They’re getting it early, with Lowry already with eight points. – 7:16 PM
Kyle Lowry has been pacing himself
I’m not worried about him picking out mismatches and taking advantage in the mid-range in the long run
As we see right now, he knows they need aggressive Kyle tonight
So he’s bringing it – 7:16 PM
Domantas Sabonis is tending to a family matter and is questionable to play tonight vs the Heat.
He was out there earlier for individual warmups. He had started in all 24 games. – 7:15 PM
Lowry and Duncan kick off scoring with back to back threes
Well that’s a great start – 7:13 PM
Duncan Robinson converts first 3-point attempt, now on a one-game 3-point streak. – 7:12 PM
Torrey Craig, not Domantas Sabonis, starting for Pacers. – 7:10 PM
Torrey Craig is starting in place of Domantas Sabonis tonight for the Pacers. Don’t see Sabonis on the bench right now. – 7:10 PM
Duane Washington is with the Pacers and active tonight. Probably won’t be in the rotation, but he’s one guard injury away from being needed. pic.twitter.com/8MaCOyecpx – 7:00 PM
Heat with 11 available players tonight. If Spoelstra goes his typical nine deep, it means one of Okpala, Yurtseven or Haslem would play. – 6:52 PM
Pacers starters tonight vs. Heat:
Malcolm Brogdon
Chris Duarte
Caris LeVert
Domantas Sabonis
Myles Turner – 6:43 PM
How times have changed: In discussing the Heat during his big-screen pregame video, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle cites Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, as well as the Heat’s other 3-point shooters. – 6:38 PM
With tonight’s start, Duncan Robinson ties Jason Williams for 23rd on the Heat all-time list. – 6:34 PM
Tonight’s game is the 170th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 6:34 PM
THE FIVE
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/ysfaZyJyXZ – 6:32 PM
The new-normal starting lineup again for Heat: Dedmon, Tucker, Robinson, Herro, Lowry. The more interesting part will be what comes next. – 6:31 PM
Taking the floor in Indy ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5scgcZYxJT – 6:30 PM
Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Pregame Show youtu.be/_BfdoE-b2co via @YouTube – 6:28 PM
let’s go to work.
@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/4iJJ16CXSL – 6:19 PM
3 names interest me most as @Portland Trail Blazers look for new GM: @Danny Ainge, @Barryathree & Chad Buchanan, the latter in his 4th season as @Indiana Pacers GM. Ainge’s credentials are impeccable. Barry is a rising front-office star. Buchanan served as interim GM prior to Olshey hire in PDX. – 6:15 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Miami:
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
Justin Holiday – Out (health and safety protocols)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/RWSOJypXfn – 6:03 PM
Asked Spoelstra about the different looks the Heat get with the players they will use to replace Bam (Dedmon, Okpala, Tucker, Yurtseven):
“They are all a little bit different… we still have great versatility with our front court.”
Full answer: pic.twitter.com/eGbgzQkxnp – 5:48 PM
Miami’s Cristobal pursuit has been ongoing for several days, per multiple sources, and there is optimism internally that UM will land him. THIS DOES NOT MEAN UM IS DEFINITELY GETTING HIM; I don’t know that. I know the highest levels of UM are optimistic. – 5:46 PM
Warmup time for Kelan Martin and Jeremy Lamb, two guy who are more important for the Pacers now with TJ McConnell and Justin Holiday out: pic.twitter.com/s6Ohb3MnKR – 5:42 PM
We’ve dropped several videos on TikTok so far.
Suns 16-0 month: https://t.co/gJp6NoQ0TM
Tyler Herro 6MOY + MIP: https://t.co/OwRpTtm9IB
LaMelo All-Star season: https://t.co/Hq26i7ayPM
CP4MVP: https://t.co/Qq8nXwqO9c pic.twitter.com/fqqn2peHMA – 5:37 PM
Rick Carlisle says Arvydas Sabonis is in town visiting with his son. – 5:25 PM
Injury Update: T.J. Warren (left foot) will not have another scan until later this month, or early January. He will not play in December, according to Rick Carlisle. – 5:23 PM
Injury Update: T.J. McConnell (right wrist) is in a cast and is still being evaluated, but he will be out “weeks, not days,” according to head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:20 PM
Trae Young dished out his 2,000th career assist on 12/1 against the Pacers, becoming the fifth youngest player in NBA history to do so.
Young has scored 30+ in five straight games – the longest streak in the NBA this season and a career-high tying 30+ scoring streak. – 5:03 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon on filling in for Bam Adebayo: ‘I still got a little prime juice in these knees’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:49 PM
From earlier — Heat no longer in NBA record book for worst loss; Grant Long: ‘I hate that’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:49 PM
Any analysis before these Heat games can be given, but there’s one obvious overarching point:
If Lowry and Duncan don’t play well, Miami won’t win a game until Jimmy returns
One of them playing well can make it a game
But both of them even things out – 3:31 PM
Last time Miami faced Indiana, even thought they fell short, they went mostly drop and actually handled them decently enough on that end
Offense was just terrible
That’ll be the formula again tonight without Bam, which makes the defensive scheming more winnable than other teams – 2:42 PM
#ArtBasel2021 pic.twitter.com/t95J2aBw21 – 1:59 PM
Lance Stephenson thought he was headed back to Indiana. Then there was momentum he’d land in Denver. When nothing panned out, he played pickup with whoever he could find.
The latest #Nuggets Ink pod:
denverpost.com/2021/12/02/nug… – 1:50 PM
Heat no longer in NBA record book for worst loss. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Glen Rice, today to the Sun Sentinel, “That’s a record you don’t mind someone breaking. Glad to see the torch is being passed. Why would you want to have that kind of a record? I’m good on that.” – 1:24 PM
Mason Plumlee said he’s looking forward to playing on Sunday. The calf strain first occurred in their win over Indiana and he played through it until he felt something again in Orlando and knew he wasn’t right. pic.twitter.com/t0mSgts52b – 1:17 PM
the first time we played Miami this season, Chris came through in the clutch 🥶
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/7lxH9EWIvd – 1:02 PM
Comments / 0