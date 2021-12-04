Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (14-9) play against the Indiana Pacers (16-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 3, 2021

Miami Heat 113, Indiana Pacers 104 (Final)

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Fri

Franz Wagner, 17 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl

Chris Duarte, 15 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl

Alperen Sengun, 13 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 1 blk

Herb Jones, 13 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

Evan Mobley, 6 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast, 3 blk – 12:28 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers’ offense has gone through stages of heat checks tonight. Marcus Morris early, Hartenstein to start the fourth, and now Luke Kennard with two threes in the last two minutes for a 116-111 lead on the Lakers. – 12:21 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bucks’ injury report for Saturday vs. visiting Heat:

— Giannis Antetokounmpo, doubtful (calf).

— DeMarcus Cousins, probable (foot)

— George Hill, probable (knee)

— Brook Lopez, out (back)

— Donte DiVincenzo, out (ankle)

— Semi Ojeleye, out (calf) – 12:16 AM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Mario Cristobal says he hasn’t talked to anybody about Miami.

“Oregon is working on some stuff……….” – 12:06 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

SOUND ON

Duncan Robinson breaking through and Omer Yurtseven breaking out

Posting the film dive a little sooner than usual…

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Joe was feeling that one. Heat check swishes, he’s got 9p, Jazz have a season-high 22 made 3s, and they lead 109-104 with 8:15 to play. – 11:04 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

This game right now is the effort from the Miami game and the perseverance to stick to the plan from the Toronto game. Now let’s see if they can close this out against the best team they’ve faced this season – 11:04 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

The Miami version of Josh Richardson that used to kill the Celtics is in the building. – 10:59 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Avenged our OT loss from earlier this season in Indy. See tonight’s win Through The Lens 📸 – 10:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

When Kyle Lowry was asked about setting up Yurtseven, he said, “Put him in a spot to be successful. Don’t put him in a position where he’s gonna be unsuccessful.”

“I did it once tonight and I felt bad. He got his shot blocked and I just said don’t do it again.”

Here’s the play: pic.twitter.com/ckOE1j4p0J – 10:39 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers center Myles Turner after another loss:

“Eventually you got to put your foot down and do something about it, man. We can’t be an organization or a team that accepts mediocrity. And that’s what we’ve been playing like. So we got to up the ante — somehow, some way.” – 10:29 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#YURTSZN is in full force. 🎰

Ömer played big minutes tonight with career highs across the board. pic.twitter.com/HyUrFR724i – 10:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry:

“Gabe has done unbelievable the last few weeks.”

“Omer, kinda throwing him in the fire tonight, and he did a hell of a job…Got some reps and showed what he can do.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:21 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry:

“We just played extremely hard tonight…We’ve been embarrassed two times in a row before this one, so it was just we couldn’t get embarrassed again.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:19 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Couldn’t have gotten the W without Lowry 😤

20 first-half points + key 3s and assists down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/5TJ3p3k6v3 – 10:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 113-104 victory in Indiana. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Another eventful road close.

2. Duncan Robinson regains his stroke.

3 Kyle Lowry sets the tone.

4. Tyler Herro makes shots when needed.

5. Omer Yurtseven has his moment. – 10:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

All Miami has to do is get past December 15th with a decent record

To finish off the month: Orlando twice, Detroit twice, Indiana, San Antonio, Houston, Washington

This team will be just fine, and Jimmy Butler will be back real soon – 10:16 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Many different ways Duncan got his 24 points tonight: floaters, four 3s, putbacks and free throws. pic.twitter.com/4LNWq7wrCp – 10:10 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro on Duncan Robinson:

“I told him before the game, I had a feeling…It’s always good to see Duncan make shots, but I’m sure it’ll be normal for us here soon.” – 10:09 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro on the young guys are flourishing:

“It’s amazing, cause those guys are in there every single day with us, doing the same work, if not more.” – 10:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan Robinson on his play tonight:

“It’s easy when you got people in your corner. Teammates, coaches.” – 10:05 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

The Mechanic @Dewayne Dedmon has been holding it down in that starting spot

Points in the Paint // @vicopainting pic.twitter.com/n9F1MypInK – 9:58 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

When that ‘HEATWIN’ promo hits 😁

1/2 @PapaJohnsSFL orders all day tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/GVuXYPPQ9B – 9:52 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#HEATWin final score – Miami 113, Indiana 104

🔥 Lowry: 26pts (6 3s), 9asts & 3rebs

🔥 Robinson: 24pts (4 3s)

🔥 Herro: 18pts & 5 rebs

🔥 Vincent: 12pts & 4asts

🔥 Yurtseven: 12pts, 5rebs & 2blks (all career highs) pic.twitter.com/U2DXeVzzwj – 9:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Omer Yurtseven:

“He’s been fully emersed into the Miami Heat development program…You can see his skill-set, it’s unique.”

@5ReasonsSports – 9:47 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

A team with

Domantas Sabonis

Malcolm Brogdon

Myles Turner

Caris LeVert

is 9-16. pic.twitter.com/3MCpLQ9nrd – 9:46 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Duncan Robinson:

“82 game seasons are long. They can get noisy. All the story-lines, the ups and downs of peoples emotions with different things…At the end of the day, at the end of the season, Duncan’s shooting percentages will be right where it was at.” – 9:44 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

A win made that 45-minute 4th quarter worth it. pic.twitter.com/HI5qJng8WH – 9:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry, Robinson, Herro step up for shorthanded Heat in 113-104 victory in Indiana. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:34 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Heat win 113-104. Pacers got off to a poor start and never recovered.

They’ve have lost four straight games for the second time this season and 8 of their last 11. Plus, three rotational pieces are out.

Finally… two days between games. Wizards in Indy on Monday. – 9:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Fun instead of funk, plus other Heat-Pacers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Indiana

– Robinson’s shooting

– Lowry’s scoring

– Herro’s steadiness

– Yurtseven’s production

And more

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 9:31 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Heat beat the Pacers 113-104. Caris LeVert scored well with 27 points on 16 shots, but that’s about all the positives that can be taken from tonight. Little defensive urgency from the Pacers, who did nothing with their paint touches and put no pressure on Miami.

Pacers are 9-16. – 9:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

PJ Tucker should get his tech removed for that lol – 9:28 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

I want the Heat-Pacers game to get within 5 at the end so we can get a L2MR tomorrow. – 9:26 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Neither team is happy with officiating… Erik Spoelstra just challenged whose ball it is with 42 seconds left and the Heat up 11. – 9:26 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Technical fouls flying because apparently this game can never end. One on PJ Tucker, another on Erik Spoelstra. 42.1 to go, and the Heat are challenging the out of bounds ruling on the floor. – 9:26 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry, on that Myles Turner foul not being ruled a flagrant: “That’s (bleeping) (bovine excrement).” – 9:24 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Final minutes in Indy. We lead 110-97 with 1:52 left. pic.twitter.com/4bIEhcKoIF – 9:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan Robinson should be in right now – 9:17 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Omer Yurtseven is the 214th player in Heat history to score at least 10 points in a game. There are 22 others with exactly one such game for the Heat, and they are: pic.twitter.com/4P3sLAY0JU – 9:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If the Pacers can’t win at home against the “Heat”, it’s probably time to have some real conversations about where this group is going. Feels like they’re a little past their expiration date. – 9:10 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

This is just the sixth instance of the Heat enjoying a 20-pont lead in Miami’s last 60 trips to Indiana. – 9:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This Heat team overcame “technical difficulties” without Jimmy and Bam

Just a big one for this group – 9:02 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Miami goes up by 20. There’s some boo birds in this stadium. Quite a few, actually. Rick Carlisle takes a timeout with 6:50 to play. Pacers have nothing going tonight. – 9:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I said before that Miami had frontrunners in every NBA award except Rookie of the Year

U were right @Alf954

They got the leader in that department too – 9:00 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Somes boos heard as the Pacers fall behind 101-83 to the Heat, who are without Butler and Adebayo. Rick Carlisle calls timeout with 9:04 left with the Heat shooting 57%.

Pacers being outscored 42-34 in the paint against a center-less team. – 8:56 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Man this Heat team needed this game

Lowry obviously still can score when he wants

Depth is competent

Oh, and Duncan can shoot – 8:55 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the third, #Cavs have a 99-72 lead.

At one point this quarter, the Cavs held a 36-point lead, which is their biggest lead of the season. They broke their previous biggest lead, which was 31 points versus both Dallas and Miami this week. – 8:53 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Omer Yurtseven has looked lost in his minutes

But he’s getting comfortable now

All young guys need is time – 8:50 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

one quarter to go. pic.twitter.com/N6DDSnNAOI – 8:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Biggest development with this Heat team:

Tyler Herro going from the bottled up spark to the steady hand at 21 years old – 8:46 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Danilo Gallinari tallied 13 points in tonight’s first half – a season-high for points in either half (4-6 FG, 1-1 3FG, 4-4 FT).

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers trailing the Heat 92-81 after 3. They’re 0-10 this season when behind entering the 4th.

LeVert has 21, Turner with 18. Duncan Robinson leads all scorers with 24. – 8:46 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Heat up 11 after three quarters, 92-81. Miami has hit half their threes and adjusted to the Pacers ball pressure. Pacers, meanwhile, are struggling to find good looks from deep and can’t keep up. Need to keep pushing into the paint if you’re the blue and gold. – 8:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 92, Pacers 81 going into fourth. Robinson with 24, Lowry with 23, Herro 18. – 8:44 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

okay Myles!! 😤💪 pic.twitter.com/cFZX1dgRXe – 8:43 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks injury report for Saturday night against the Heat:

– Lopez, DiVincenzo and Ojeleye are OUT.

– Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful (right calf soreness).

– DeMarcus Cousins (left foot soreness) and George Hill (right knee hyperextension) are probable. – 8:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

That was a great stretch from Dedmon right there – 8:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Fourth foul on Sabonis with 3:30 to play in third, as Yurtseven enters again. – 8:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This defense from Indiana is high pick and roll heaven

It’s where Lowry and Herro thrive on the quick pull following the screen

Gotta keep drilling it – 8:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This has been a really strong game from PJ Tucker so far – 8:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat fans: you have Myles Turner at home pic.twitter.com/xKVp7bNXrV – 8:26 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Big time buckets from Kyle with 20 points in the first 24 minutes 💪 pic.twitter.com/o4xMRgVuJy – 8:21 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Here are your @PointsBetIN Numbers at the Half 👇 pic.twitter.com/jlRyvon1qq – 8:17 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

That Gabe 3 was a perfect way to end the half 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ljpyysLJWF – 8:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Lowry and Duncan combine for 7 first half threes

They combined for 4 triples over the last 2 games – 8:09 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Holding that lead steady. pic.twitter.com/BaOQnGPwsB – 8:08 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Heat lead the Pacers 62-55 at halftime. Heat started off hot and jumped out to a 7 point lead four minutes into the game, and they’ve cruised with that lead since. Pacers are getting the ball into the paint more tonight, but can’t do as much from there so far. – 8:06 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The role of Miami’s guards have always been to get back after the shot goes up

Lowry just sprints right to the basket for potential offensive boards every time

He just plays his own game – 8:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Up 13 early, Heat go into half up 62-55 on Pacers. Lowry with 20, Robinson 16, Herro 12. Might need one more contributor, with Butler and Adebayo out. – 8:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry has done so much more in this first half than 20 points

Pulling defenders to the corner, finding rollers/shooters, and looks so much more energized overall

Just a great half from him – 8:04 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Oshae Brissett’s free throws this season are the weirdest thing. Above 75% in his first 2 seasons, down to 22.2% this year. – 8:03 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers have figured something out defensively by sending more guys to Lowry coming around screens. Miami can’t generate as good of shots. They’ve cut the Heat lead to 2 with about 2 minutes left in the half. – 8:02 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

👌👌👌

@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/RdrwV1XT2W – 7:56 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

42 of Miami’s 51 points from Lowry, Herro, Robinson – 7:54 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Several @BallySports regional networks are experiencing technical difficulties, they are working hard to fix it. We apologize for the broadcast interruptions during tonight’s game vs Indiana. – 7:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Omer Yurtseven also getting a chance tonight.

In fact, Tyler Herro currently out there in a lineup with Yurtseven, Martin, Strus and Vincent.

Not being sarcastic here, but were there times he was surrounded with more at Kentucky? – 7:46 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bally Sports can’t seem to handle the Duncan Robinson breakout – 7:41 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Looking like ourselves on the court again. pic.twitter.com/5x6VrXIohG – 7:37 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Duncan Robinson is back. – 7:37 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Heat lead 32-25 after one quarter. They shot lights out from deep and capitalized on the Pacers 5 turnovers. Pacers played Heat even after Sabonis returned to the court. – 7:37 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

First 12 minutes in the books. pic.twitter.com/KfNMkapEml – 7:37 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

THREE AND ONE

Duncan with 14 points in the first quarter 👌 pic.twitter.com/3j6SB8ewgH – 7:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 32, Pacers 25 after one. Robinson with 14 for Heat, Lowry 11. – 7:35 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

STEAL AND SLAM 💪

@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/4fxUrhv3XO – 7:33 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

First time this season Udonis Haslem has played in a first quarter as Erik Spoelstra adjusts to the absence of Bam Adebayo. – 7:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Udonis Haslem (!!!) as Heat’s first big off the bench. – 7:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The way Kyle Lowry dares the officials not to call a charge is remarkable. Death glare even before whistle. – 7:27 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

underway at home!

@Domantas Sabonis 🤝 @Caris LeVert pic.twitter.com/BG8K21W5Z8 – 7:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent as Heat sixth man tonight. – 7:25 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Miami is still on fire – they’re 8/11 from the field and 6/8 from deep. Heat already up 9. Pacers have no trouble scoring, but a ton of trouble getting stops. – 7:23 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I watched Tyler Herro stand in the corner for the first 6 minutes

That’s when I knew Miami would be in a good spot

Now they’re looking to him, and 5 straight points – 7:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry up to 11 points less than six minutes in. – 7:21 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

All business tonight 💼

Kyle has 8 early points and is 3/3 from the floor. pic.twitter.com/kWroaRuHOu – 7:21 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miami put PJ on Brogdon and Duncan on Turner

Turner letting them off the hook by standing on the perimeter before – 7:20 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Domas has checked into the game 🙏 – 7:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Sabonis now back for the Pacers, and in the game. – 7:18 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Domantas Sabonis just walked on to the court with his teammates. He’s checking in. Weird start, but he’s here. – 7:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan and Lowry currently have double their combined points from the game against Cleveland – 7:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Pacers: Torrey Craig started in place of Domantas Sabonis, who is tending to a family matter and is questionable to play tonight. – 7:17 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Heat lead the Pacers 14-7 early. Miami is already 4/4 from deep. Pacers take a timeout. – 7:16 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Make it 2 for 2 on 3s for Robinson. The Heat needed more from Robinson and Lowry. They’re getting it early, with Lowry already with eight points. – 7:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry has been pacing himself

I’m not worried about him picking out mismatches and taking advantage in the mid-range in the long run

As we see right now, he knows they need aggressive Kyle tonight

So he’s bringing it – 7:16 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Domantas Sabonis is tending to a family matter and is questionable to play tonight vs the Heat.

He was out there earlier for individual warmups. He had started in all 24 games. – 7:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Lowry and Duncan kick off scoring with back to back threes

Well that’s a great start – 7:13 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson converts first 3-point attempt, now on a one-game 3-point streak. – 7:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Torrey Craig, not Domantas Sabonis, starting for Pacers. – 7:10 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Torrey Craig is starting in place of Domantas Sabonis tonight for the Pacers. Don’t see Sabonis on the bench right now. – 7:10 PM

@SraydenBimpson 🤝 @BaileyMcComas pic.twitter.com/JL4NTi5nBc – 7:02 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Duane Washington is with the Pacers and active tonight. Probably won’t be in the rotation, but he’s one guard injury away from being needed. pic.twitter.com/8MaCOyecpx – 7:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat with 11 available players tonight. If Spoelstra goes his typical nine deep, it means one of Okpala, Yurtseven or Haslem would play. – 6:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Pacers starters tonight vs. Heat:

Malcolm Brogdon

Chris Duarte

Caris LeVert

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner – 6:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

How times have changed: In discussing the Heat during his big-screen pregame video, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle cites Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, as well as the Heat’s other 3-point shooters. – 6:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With tonight’s start, Duncan Robinson ties Jason Williams for 23rd on the Heat all-time list. – 6:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tonight’s game is the 170th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 6:34 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

THE FIVE

⚔️ @Malcolm Brogdon

🦆 @Chris Duarte

〽️ @Caris LeVert

🤘 @Myles Turner

🐶 @Domantas Sabonis

@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/ysfaZyJyXZ – 6:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The new-normal starting lineup again for Heat: Dedmon, Tucker, Robinson, Herro, Lowry. The more interesting part will be what comes next. – 6:31 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Taking the floor in Indy ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5scgcZYxJT – 6:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Pregame Show youtu.be/_BfdoE-b2co via @YouTube – 6:28 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

let’s go to work.

@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/4iJJ16CXSL – 6:19 PM

3 names interest me most as @Portland Trail Blazers look for new GM: @Danny Ainge, @Barryathree & Chad Buchanan, the latter in his 4th season as @Indiana Pacers GM. Ainge’s credentials are impeccable. Barry is a rising front-office star. Buchanan served as interim GM prior to Olshey hire in PDX. – 6:15 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Miami:

T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)

Justin Holiday – Out (health and safety protocols)

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/RWSOJypXfn – 6:03 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Asked Spoelstra about the different looks the Heat get with the players they will use to replace Bam (Dedmon, Okpala, Tucker, Yurtseven):

“They are all a little bit different… we still have great versatility with our front court.”

Full answer: pic.twitter.com/eGbgzQkxnp – 5:48 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Warmup time for Kelan Martin and Jeremy Lamb, two guy who are more important for the Pacers now with TJ McConnell and Justin Holiday out: pic.twitter.com/s6Ohb3MnKR – 5:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Rick Carlisle says Arvydas Sabonis is in town visiting with his son. – 5:25 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Update: T.J. Warren (left foot) will not have another scan until later this month, or early January. He will not play in December, according to Rick Carlisle. – 5:23 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Update: T.J. McConnell (right wrist) is in a cast and is still being evaluated, but he will be out “weeks, not days,” according to head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:20 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Drip check ✅ pic.twitter.com/HKRIJGtO6F – 5:15 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young dished out his 2,000th career assist on 12/1 against the Pacers, becoming the fifth youngest player in NBA history to do so.

Young has scored 30+ in five straight games – the longest streak in the NBA this season and a career-high tying 30+ scoring streak. – 5:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon on filling in for Bam Adebayo: ‘I still got a little prime juice in these knees’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat no longer in NBA record book for worst loss; Grant Long: ‘I hate that’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Any analysis before these Heat games can be given, but there’s one obvious overarching point:

If Lowry and Duncan don’t play well, Miami won’t win a game until Jimmy returns

One of them playing well can make it a game

But both of them even things out – 3:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Last time Miami faced Indiana, even thought they fell short, they went mostly drop and actually handled them decently enough on that end

Offense was just terrible

That’ll be the formula again tonight without Bam, which makes the defensive scheming more winnable than other teams – 2:42 PM

Jonah Bolden @Jonahbolden43

Michael Singer @msinger

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat no longer in NBA record book for worst loss. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Glen Rice, today to the Sun Sentinel, “That’s a record you don’t mind someone breaking. Glad to see the torch is being passed. Why would you want to have that kind of a record? I’m good on that.” – 1:24 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mason Plumlee said he’s looking forward to playing on Sunday. The calf strain first occurred in their win over Indiana and he played through it until he felt something again in Orlando and knew he wasn’t right. pic.twitter.com/t0mSgts52b – 1:17 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the first time we played Miami this season, Chris came through in the clutch 🥶

@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/7lxH9EWIvd – 1:02 PM