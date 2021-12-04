ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Quinn Ewers On The Move? Longhorns Listed As Suitor

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DE0W3_0dDic9Cj00

After choosing to play for Ohio State University, former Texas commit Quinn Ewers has had an interesting couple of months.

Rumors suggest that the former No.1 quarterback in the 2021 class may leave Columbus earlier than expected.

In October, Ewers appeared to remove Ohio State from his bio, sending the Twitter and social media world into a frenzy.

More importantly, Ewers hadn’t received any playing time and instead has been sitting in a crowded Buckeyes quarterback room led by sophomore C.J. Stroud, backup Kyle McCord and Jack Miller, who recently entered the transfer portal.

And now, those rumors seem to be coming to a head, with Yahoo's Pete Thamel reporting that Ewers intends to transfer from Ohio State and return to Texas.

Thamel also listed the possible destinations that Ewers might consider, including Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Texas.

Ewers, of course, was originally a Longhorns commit under former Tom Herman, but de-committed and eventually signed to the Buckeyes.

Longhorns Complete Visit With Transfer QB Quinn Ewers; Tech and TCU Next

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

9 minutes ago

Texas Gets Better of Texas A&M in Rivalry Game

The No. 15 Longhorns scored 32 points off 19 Texas A&M turnovers to fuel another win over a Top 25 team

21 minutes ago

College Football Playoffs: Two New Teams Make Postseason, Two SEC Schools Represented

Michigan and Cincinnati make the College Football Playoffs for the first time in program history

6 hours ago

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian did initially try to pursue Ewers in advance of National Signing Day last season, as the Longhorns elected to go in another direction.

It should also be noted that Sarkisian indicated there will be an open competition for the Texas starting quarterback job, whether it is between Casey Thompson, Hudson Card or an incoming player.

The Longhorns have Maalik Murphy coming in the 2022 class, and fully intend to bring in additional competition as well, whether it is through the transfer portal or signing another player.

If nothing else, Ewers now fits that description.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LonghornCountry

Texas DT Keondre Coburn Announces 2022 Return

The Texas Longhorns were expected to have major turnover this offseason, following an extremely disappointing 5-7 campaign under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. However, it appears that those rumors may have been exaggerated, with starting defensive tackle Keondre Coburn indicating his plans to return for the 2022 season. Coburn made...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

New NIL Program To Give Texas Offensive Lineman $50K To Play In Austin

Texas Football is getting a boost from sponsors next season thanks to the Name, Image and Likeness program set by the NCAA. Horns with Heart, a nonprofit charity organization based in Austin, will provide every Texas offensive linemen on scholarship with $50,000 annually as part of a new NIL program. This is the latest in a series of launches by Longhorns boosters and supporters in hopes of helping with recruiting and bringing more names towards the program.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Two More Longhorns To Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns sophomore defensive back Marques Caldwell and junior offensive lineman Rafiti Ghirmai have entered the NCAA transfer portal, per multiple reports on Monday. Caldwell, a third-year defensive back who played high school ball at Alvin High School (Alvin, TX), is now the 10th different player from Texas' original 2019 recruiting class to announce the intent to transfer from the program.
ALVIN, TX
LonghornCountry

Oklahoma Expected To Hire Ole Miss OC Jeff Lebby

Lane Kiffin has been one of the pioneers for the resurgence of Ole Miss football. The other name? Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. That tandem is coming to an end. With Oklahoma's hiring of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, the Sooners are expected to hire Lebby as their next offensive coordinator. Lebby, 37, is a graduate of the school and began his coaching career with the program as a student assistant from 2002-07.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite 2023 WR Jalen Hale Has Longhorns Amongst Top SChools

With college football's 2021 season now officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

Texas Flips Former Oklahoma LB Commit Kobie McKinzie

Texas has lost multiple verbal commitments of late, but on Sunday, it bounced back with a flip of its own, in Lubbock-Cooper (Lubbock, TX) linebacker, Kobie McKinzie. Several UT pledges have been hinting at a flip since the weekend, and McKenzie is now confirmed as that player, after spending time connecting with Maalik Murphy, Justice Finkley, and other future Longhorns early Monday morning.
LUBBOCK, TX
LonghornCountry

Top Texas Linebacker To Return in 2022

Butkus Award semifinalist led the team in tackles during the 2021 season. Quinn Ewers initially committed to Texas under Tom Herman. The Texas Longhorns dispatched of a difficult UTRGV team on Friday night, staying undefeated at home. 20 hours ago. Sophomore linebacker Jaylan Ford is expected to see his role...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Mccord
LonghornCountry

Oklahoma Hires Clemson DC Brent Venables As Head Coach

The Oklahoma Sooners have found the replacement for former head coach Lincoln Riley, and it is once again a familiar face. According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has finalized a deal to become the Sooners' next head coach. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione met with Venables on Sunday to hash out the final details. An introductory press conference is expected to come on Monday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
LonghornCountry

Texas CB D'Shawn Jamison Will Return For 2022 With Longhorns

Texas cornerback D'Shawn Jamison was the team's top cover man in 2021. Fans will be seeing more of him in 2022. Jamison announced via Twitter he would return for another season under Steve Sarkisian. With the COVID-19 pandemic offering an extra year of eligibility to all players, Jamison can still play despite his four-year letterman.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

Texas LB Marcus Tillman Jr. Officially Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns sophomore linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to muxa. Tillman Jr., a member of the Longhorns' 2019 recruiting class, never saw a true breakout opportunity during his time in Austin. The Orlando native only played in six games, recording four total tackles, three solo tackles, and one sack.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Ohio State University#College Football#Texas Tech#American Football#Quinn Ewers On The Move#Buckeyes#Yahoo#Texas A M#Tcu Next#Sec
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Drop To No. 8 In SI National Recruiting Rankings

The Texas Longhorns have had an up and down month on the recruiting trail as of late, re-gaining the commitment of defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau, but losing a handful of pledges to de-commitments (Eoghan Kerry, Jamarion Miller, and Armani Winfield), as well as losing a major target in Evan Stewart to in-state rival, Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
LonghornCountry

Longhorns' WR Al'Vonte Woodard Sets Foot in NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns junior wide receiver Al'Vonte Woodard entered himself into the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to a report from Horns247. Woodard is the latest Longhorns to enter the portal, after it was announced that linebacker Ayodele Adeoye would be transferring as well. The transfer of receiver Joshua Moore was announced on Nov. 8, making it now three players from the recruiting class of 2018 to depart from the Forty Acres.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Longhorn Women Pull Away from Jackson State For Victory

The No. 15 Texas Longhorns won their second straight game, defeating Jackson State, 78-64, to move the women’s basketball team to 5-1 on the season. The Longhorns had a hard time building a substantial lead on the Tigers, as they were up 38-32 at the break. The Longhorns were short-handed once again, as they were still without starting forward Aaliyah Moore, highly-touted freshman Kyndall Hunter and transfer guard Kobe King-Hawea, all of which were out with injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
968
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy