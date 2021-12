Intensive care unit beds were all taken at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd as of Tuesday, Nov. 30. “We don't have any ICU capacity right now — in fact, we don't have any hospital capacity,” said Dr. Greg Davis. “Our hospital is operating at capacity, so we are caring for people in the emergency department who would normally be in-patients.”

BRAINERD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO