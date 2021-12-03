ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State representative John Ager won't seek reelection; time for fresh eyes

By Andrew Jones, Asheville Citizen Times
North Carolina Rep. John Ager of the state's 115th District won't seek reelection in 2022, according to a Friday news release from his office.

Ager, a Democrat in his early 70s, said in his announcement he was "joining" his colleagues Rep. Susan Fisher and Sen. Brian Turner by not running for his seat again. Turner and Fisher also recently announced they would not run in 2022.

He then asserted that "American Democracy is under assault and I believe that a new generation of leaders can help us get back on track and provide good government that prioritizes people ahead of politics."

Ager said he plans to serve out the rest of his fourth term.

"Working on behalf of all the citizens of Buncombe County has been the most satisfying experience of my life," he said in his release. "My time in office has been tumultuous in many ways, but throughout my four terms I have been supported and encouraged by so many citizens who want nothing less than government at its best, both Democrats and Republicans."

More: Western NC Democratic Reps. Susan Fisher, Brian Turner leaving their House seats

Ager said it was "time for fresh eyes" and emphasized what he believed to be ongoing needs like:

  • delivering high-quality education through our public schools
  • making sure everyone in our state has access to medical care
  • maintaining the physical infrastructure our economy relies on
  • growing both small and large business enterprises

He also stressed the importance of the "war on Climate Change," urging the state to join in efforts to fight "the most existential threat to the well-being of my children and grandchildren."

Ager said agricultural involvement in soil renewal was key for North Carolina and that he planned to continue those efforts after he left office.

"It is deeply important to me that Buncombe County continues to have excellent leadership in Raleigh," Ager added, urging voters to rally behind good leadership when it came time to vote.

Ager said he'd never missed a vote in his seven years of public service and was proud of "just about every policy decision" he made.

He said he would continue to "promote and strengthen" Asheville and Buncombe for the rest of his life.

Andrew Jones is Buncombe County government and health care reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the  USA TODAY Network. Follow or reach him at @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter. Email him at arjones@citizentimes.com.

