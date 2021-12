Flour Bluff and Veterans Memorial will meet for the second time this season and the fourth time in a little more than a year.

The two District 15-5A Division I rivals will face off at 7 p.m. at Flour Bluff's Hornet Stadium in front of a standing room only crowd.

Follow Caller-Times reporters and photographers for updates throughout the game.

Quinton Martinez (@qmartinez)

Len Hayward (@caller_Len)

Angela Piazza (@angelalpiazza)

Annie Rice (@annierice_photo)