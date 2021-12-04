ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

Cascade County implements Phase 1 fire restrictions

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
Cascade County has implemented Phase 1 fire restrictions. The announcement was made in a news release on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The news release states: "Although the cause of the fire in the Gibson Flats area on December 1, 2021, has yet to be determined, the rapidly deteriorating fire conditions due to low humidity, unusually high temperatures, and extreme blowing and gusting winds across the county were significant contributing factors and have caused Cascade County’s Disaster & Emergency Services director and the majority of the rural fire chiefs to request Cascade County to move into stage 1 fire restrictions."

The release includes the following details:

  • Open burning is prohibited.
  • Campfires are allowed only in a developed recreation site or improved site where developed campfire rings are provided.
  • Smoking is permitted only within an enclosed vehicle, inside a building, or in an area where at least three feet in diameter is cleared of all flammable materials.
  • Campers are only allowed to cook using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or lpg fuels and can be turned on and off.
  • All fireworks are prohibited. All exploding targets (available for sale to recreational shooters) are also considered a pyrotechnic product and are also prohibited.
  • Persons using charcoal briquettes are allowed only on private property in a “backyard” barbeque located in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

The restrictions will remain in place until altered or removed by the Cascade County Commission.

The Gibson Flats fire destroyed 11 homes, 11 garages, seven outbuildings, and several cars; the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Click here for more details about the Gibson Flats fire .

For more information, contact Cascade County Disaster & Emergency Services at 406-454-6900.

